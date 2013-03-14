(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Fitch) Following its recent upgrade of Uruguay's sovereign ratings, Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on certain Uruguayan banks. Fitch has upgraded Nuevo Banco Comercial S.A.'s (NBC) Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s ratings are unaffected as they are currently on Rating Watch Negative (FC IDR 'BBB') pending the regulatory approval of its acquisition by Colombia's Banco GNB Sudameris SA (FC IDR 'BB+'). The Rating Watch will be resolved once the transaction is approved by the Uruguayan and Colombian regulators, which is expected during the first half of 2013. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s ratings will be downgraded to reflect the new shareholder's capacity and willingness to provide support or the intrinsic financial profile of the bank in Uruguay. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow Fitch's March 7 upgrade of Uruguay's ratings consisting of: --Long-term foreign currency (FC) IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; --Long-term local currency (LC) IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Short-Term FC IDR to 'F3' from 'B'; --Country Ceiling to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. (For additional details see 'Fitch Upgrades Uruguay's IDR to 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to Stable' at 'www.fitchratings.com'.) NBC's ratings reflect the potential support from The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). BNS holds 100% of NBC's equity, and its current FC IDR ('AA-') is higher than the Country Ceiling. NBC's foreign currency IDR is at the country ceiling, while its local currency IDR is two notches above that of the Uruguayan sovereign. Fitch affirmed NBC's support rating at 2 given that the bank is considered a strategically important subsidiary of BNS, as it is part of BNS's business plan for Latin America and its potential long-term growth in Uruguay. Also, NBC benefits from a complete integration with BNS' business policies and strong franchise despite not sharing the same brand name. So NBC would be expected to receive timely support from its parent, if required. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch has revised the Outlook on NBC's IDRs to Stable from Positive, which aligned it with the recently revised sovereign rating Outlook. NBC's FC IDR is currently constrained by Uruguay's Country Ceiling, while its LC IDR is two notches above the local currency sovereign ratings. Further upgrades will be contingent on positive changes in the sovereign rating. Also, negative changes to the sovereign rating or a change in the capacity and willingness to provide support from BNS may affect NBC's ratings, although the likelihood of that is currently very low. The Outlook on the National long-term rating remains Stable. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Nuevo Banco Comercial (NBC): --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' --Local currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+' --Support rating affirmed at 2 --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(uy)' --Viability Rating of bb- was unaffected by this rating action Contact: Primary Analyst Dario Logiodice Associate Director +54-11-5235-8136 Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A. 