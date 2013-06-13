(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Ireland's proposed revised repossession
law could help
bank arrears to level off in 2014 by returning to the banks
their recovery
powers to resolve some long-term mortgage arrears, Fitch Ratings
says. However,
it may take some time before repossession numbers pick up.
We expect repossessions to rise - from a very low 0.3% of
arrears in 2012,
according to the IMF - when the draft Land and Conveyancing Law
Reform Bill 2013
is passed into legislation. Repairing the gap in the law should
raise customer
engagement and help normalise the recovery process for banks.
The draft bill,
together with central bank-imposed targets to reduce arrears
through providing
sustainable solutions, could help the banks to bring the high
level of mortgage
arrears under control.
But the rate of foreclosure may be slow at first, as the
proposed law will not
apply retrospectively - and lenders will need to start legal
proceedings again.
It should take some time to clear the backlog of previously
adjourned cases, and
this may raise the costs involved.
The speed at which repossessions may rise will be influenced by
the way in which
customer behaviour changes following a credible threat of
repossession, and the
extent that customers seek a personal insolvency arrangement
(PIA). The new bill
proposes to give the court power to adjourn a repossession case
for two months
initially, so that a borrower can make a proposal for a debt
arrangement under
the personal insolvency framework that became operational in Q2.
We do not expect a wide-scale take-up of such arrangements for
delinquent
borrowers, since a bank can vote against a PIA proposal that it
believes is an
inappropriate solution. However, the provision for borrowers to
seek a PIA could
add to the length of time before repossessions rise, even though
the draft bill
would remove the block for certain foreclosures.
The proposed legislative change will help reduce the foreclosure
period for
loans originated prior to 1 December 2009. But if the time taken
to complete
repossessions is to shorten by a meaningful extent, then
additional measures to
enhance the efficiency of the process would also be needed.
Asset quality could receive some immediate benefit when the
revised law is in
place, as there could be fewer customers that had been
previously unwilling to
pay following rumours of potential debt forgiveness. The
authorities have made
it clear that large-scale debt relief will not be forthcoming,
and the new bill
supports this stance.
The proposed legislation is designed to address deficiencies in
the Land and
Conveyancing Reform Act 2009, which repealed certain sections of
the previous
legislation, specifically in relation to repossession rights.
The Dunne
judgement in 2011 ruled that lenders could only repossess homes
where mortgage
borrowers had defaulted if they demanded full repayment before 1
December 2009.
This prevented banks from foreclosing many mortgages in
long-term arrears. The
new bill has passed through the committee stage in the lower
house of the Irish
parliament, and is scheduled to come into operation in Q313.
