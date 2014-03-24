(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on four
Russian state-related banks, 10 foreign-owned banks and the
largest
privately-owned bank, Alfa Bank, to Negative from Stable and
affirmed their
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and debt ratings. The ratings of
National Clearing
Centre, Rosagroleasing, certain subsidiaries of the
state-related and foreign
banks, and Alfa's parent entity have also been affirmed and
their Outlooks
revised to Negative. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this announcement.
The rating actions follows the revision of the Outlook on
Russia's sovereign
IDRs to Negative from Stable (see ' Fitch Revises Russia's
Outlook to Negative;
Affirms at 'BBB' ', dated 21 March 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRF), DEBT
RATINGS
The revision of the Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of
Vnesheconombank (VEB),
Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg), Gazprombank and
Rosagroleasing (RAL) reflects
the increased likelihood of deterioration in the government's
ability to provide
support. Sberbank's and National Clearing Centre's Outlooks have
also been
revised to Negative reflecting both a potential weakening of
support and the
potential for their Viability Ratings (VR), which are at the
same level as the
sovereign, to be downgraded due to risks of a worsening
operating environment,
as these banks are ultimately exposed to the broader Russian
economy.
The Negative Outlook on Alfa Bank's Long-term IDRs reflects the
potential for
its VR to be downgraded due to the possible weakening of the
operating
environment, maintaining a one-notch difference between the
bank's rating and
that of the sovereign. The revision of the Outlook on the
ratings of Alfa's
Cyprus-based parent entity, ABH Financial Limited's (ABHFL),
reflects Fitch's
view that default risk at the bank and the holding company are
likely to be
highly correlated in view of the high degree of fungibility of
capital and
liquidity within the group, which is managed as a single entity.
The revised Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of ZAO
Raiffeisenbank, ZAO Citibank,
OJSC Nordea Bank, Danske Bank (Russia), SEB Bank JSC, HSBC Bank
(RR) LLC, ING
Bank (Eurasia) ZAO, Rosbank, DeltaCredit Bank, Rusfinance Bank,
China
Construction Bank (Limited) Russia and Credit Agricole CIB ZAO,
which are all
rated 'BBB+', reflect the increased likelihood of a downgrade of
Russia's
Country Ceiling of 'BBB+' following the change in the sovereign
Outlook.
Russia's Country Ceiling captures transfer and convertibility
risks and limits
the extent to which support from the foreign shareholders of
these banks can be
factored into their Long-term foreign currency IDRs. The banks'
Long-term local
currency IDRs, where assigned, also take into account Russian
country risks.
The change in Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of Sberbank
Leasing, JSC Subsidiary
Bank Sberbank of Russia, Sberbank Europe AG, Sberbank Slovensko
a.s, Gazprombank
Switzerland, VEB Leasing, Globexbank, Sviaz-bank, VTB Bank
(Austria) and VTB
Bank (France) indicates a possible weakening of their parents'
ability to
support them. The ratings of these entities reflect their
relative strategic
importance to their parents and track record of support.
The 'BBB' Long-term IDRs, SRF and senior debt ratings of
Sberbank and VEB are at
the same level as those of the sovereign, and are underpinned by
Fitch's view of
a very high probability of support from the Russian authorities,
in case of need
due to: (i) majority state ownership (50%+1 share in Sberbank;
100% of VEB);
(ii) the exceptionally high systemic importance of Sberbank
(accounted for 30%
of system assets and 44% of retail deposits at end-2M14) and
VEB's policy role
as a development bank; (iii) the track record of capital and
funding support;
and (iv) the close association between the authorities and the
two banks.
The 'BBB-' Long-term IDRs, SRFs and senior debt ratings of RusAg
and
Gazprombank, although they also factor in a high probability of
state support,
are notched down once from the sovereign. In case of RusAg this
is due to the
only moderate capital injections to the bank relative to the
scale of its asset
quality problems, and the absence at present of any announced
plans to inject
future new equity. For Gazprombank, the notching reflects
moderate uncertainty
about support given that the bank is not directly, majority
owned by the state
and is of limited strategic importance for Gazprom. In addition,
Gazprombank
does not have the dominant market shares of Sberbank or the
policy role of
Vnesheconombank.
The foreign-owned banks' IDRs, Support Ratings and senior debt
ratings reflects
Fitch's view that their parents will continue to have a strong
propensity to
support these banks given their majority ownership, the high
level of
operational and management integration between the banks and
their parents,
common branding, the importance of Russian business for some
groups (in the
cases of Raiffeisen, Citibank, and Rosbank) or the limited size
of others,
making them easy to support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS, DEBT RATINGS
The Long-term IDRs and senior debt could be downgraded, and the
Support Rating
Floors, where assigned, revised downwards if Russia's sovereign
ratings and
Country Ceiling are downgraded. Any signs of a weakening of
support
ability/propensity beyond that captured in any sovereign rating
action may also
result in the downgrade of banks' support-driven ratings.
Specifically, ZAO
Raiffeisenbank, ZAO Citibank, Rosbank, DeltaCredit Bank and
Rusfinance Bank
could be downgraded if their parents were downgraded by more
than one notch,
while in the cases of HSBC Bank (RR) LLC, ING Bank (Eurasia)
ZAO, OJSC Nordea
Bank, SEB Bank JSC, China Construction Bank (Limited) Russia,
Credit Agricole
CIB ZAO and Danske Bank (Russia), the banks could be downgraded
if their parents
were downgraded to to 'A-' or below.
A revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable would lead to
Outlooks being
revised back to Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The affirmation of the VRs of Sberbank and NCC at 'bbb' and Alfa
Bank at 'bbb-'
reflects limited changes in the banks' standalone credit
profiles since their
last reviews in January 2014, December 2013 and July 2013,
respectively.
However, their VRs could be downgraded in case of a sovereign
downgrade and a
significant weakening of the operating environment, or a sharp
deterioration in
their standalone credit metrics Stabilisation of the sovereign's
credit profile
and the country's economic prospects would reduce downward
pressure on the VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBBORDINATED DEBT
The "old style" subordinated debt ratings of Sberbank,
Gazprombank and RusAg are
notched down once from the banks' Long-term IDRs, as Fitch
believes that these
issues would likely continue to benefit from state support, if
needed. Alfa's
subordinated debt is also notched once from its IDR. The "new
style"
subordinated debt of Sberbank and Gazprombank with write-off
features is notched
down from the banks' VRs. The subordinated debt ratings will
change in line with
their respective reference ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' National Ratings with Stable
Outlooks reflects
Fitch's view that the creditworthiness of the banks relative to
each other and
to other Russian issuers has not changed significantly as a
result of the
Sovereign Outlook change.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sberbank of Russia
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured Long-term Rating debt: affirmed at
'BBB'/'BBB(EXP)'/'AAA(EXP)(rus)'
Senior unsecured Short-term Rating debt: affirmed at 'F3'
Senior unsecured debt of SB Capital S.A.: affirmed at 'BBB'
"Old-style" and "New-style" subordinated debt of SB Capital
S.A.: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Sberbank Leasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia, JSC
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(kaz)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb-'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AA(kaz)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/'AA-(kaz)'
Sberbank Europe AG
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: 'b+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Sberbank Slovensko, a.s.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: 'bb-'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Vnesheconombank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt of VEB Finance PLC: affirmed at 'BBB'
OJSC VEB-Leasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of VEB Leasing Investment Ltd: affirmed at
'BBB'
GLOBEXBANK
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'b-'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'/'AA-(rus)'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'B'
Sviaz-Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: b'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'/'AA-(rus)'
Russian Agricultural Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'b-'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at
'BBB-'/'BBB-(EXP)'/'AA+(rus)'/AA+(EXP)(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: affirmed at
'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)'
"Old-style" subordinated debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: affirmed at
'BB+'
Gazprombank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: affirmed at
'BBB-'
'Old-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC:
affirmed at 'BB+'
'New-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC:
'BB-'; unaffected
Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
VTB Bank (Austria) AG
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
VTB Bank (France) SA.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F3'
JSC Rosagroleasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+
National Clearing Centre
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
OJSC Alfa-Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public Limited
Company: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt of ALFA MTN ISSUANCE LTD: affirmed at
'BBB-'
"Old-style" subordinated debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public
Limited Company:
affirmed at 'BB+
ABH Financial Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Holding Issuance plc: affirmed at
'BB+'
ZAO Raiffeisenbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+(EXP)'/'AAA(EXP)(rus)'
ZAO Citibank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Rosbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at
'BBB+(emr)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Rusfinance Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
DeltaCredit Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of DCB Finance Limited: affirmed at
'BBB+(EXP)'
OJSC Nordea Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Danske Bank (Russia)
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
SEB Bank JSC
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
HSBC Bank (RR) LLC
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Credit Agricole CIB ZAO
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
China Construction Bank (Limited) Russia
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Alexander Danilov (VTBA, VTBF, VEB, GPB, GPB Switzerland, RusAg,
NCC, Alfa Bank,
ABHFL, Rosbank)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Olga Ignatieva (Sberbank Slovensko a.s., Globexbank, Sviaz-bank,
ZAO Citibank,
ZAO Raiffeisenbank, HSBC Bank (RR) LLC, ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Anton Lopatin (Sberbank, Sberbank Leasing, Sberbank Europe AG,
RAL, Credit
Agricole CIB ZAO)
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Roman Kornev (Danske Bank (Russia), OJSC Nordea Bank, SEB Bank)
Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Dmitry Vasiliev (DeltaCredit Bank)
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Aslan Tavitov (VEB Leasing, Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia,
JSC)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 65
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Konstantin Yakimovich (Rusfinance Bank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 78
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Sergey Popov (China Construction Bank (Limited) Russia)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Evgeny Konovalov (VTBF, VTBA, NCC, Danske Bank (Russia), HSBC
Bank (RR) LLC, SEB
Bank JSC)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 32
Aslan Tavitov (VEB, Sberbank Leasing, Globexbank, Sviaz-bank,
RusAg, RAL)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 65
Konstantin Yakimovich (Sberbank, Sberbank Europe AG)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 78
Anton Lopatin (VEB Leasing, Alfa Bank, ABHFL)
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Dmitry Vasiliev (Rosbank)
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Roman Kornev (Gazprombank, Gazprombank Switzerland, Subsidiary
Bank Sberbank of
Russia, JSC)
Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Sergey Popov (ZAO Citibank, ZAO Raiffeisenbank,)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Artur Szeski (Sberbank Slovensko, a.s.)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 62 92
Anna Erachina (ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO, OJSC Nordea Bank)
Analyst
+7 495 956 70 63
Alena Plakhova (DeltaCredit Bank, Rusfinance Bank, China
Construction Bank
(Limited) Russia, Credit Agricole CIB ZAO)
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30 October
2013, 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012 and
'Rating
Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' dated 11 December
2012 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.