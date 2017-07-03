(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
five Omani
banks - Bank Muscat (BM), HSBC Bank Oman (HBON), Ahli Bank SAOG
(ABO), Bank
Dhofar (BD) and Bank Sohar (BS) - to Negative from Stable. The
Outlook on
National Bank of Oman (NBO) remains Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of all six banks. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
These rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook on the
Omani sovereign
to Negative (see 'Fitch Revises Oman's Outlook to Negative;
Affirms at 'BBB'
dated 19 June 2017 on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT -
ABO, BD and BS
ABO's, BD's and BS' IDRs, Support Ratings (SRs) and Support
Rating Floors (SRFs)
reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of support
from the Omani
authorities in case of need.
Fitch believes Oman has the financial flexibility, albeit
weakening due to lower
oil prices, to support its banking system. The fiscal policy
response to the
drop in oil prices has not prevented a significant deterioration
in public
finances. Fitch believes the Omani authorities' willingness to
support domestic
banks remains high, partly because of high contagion risk (small
number and high
concentration of banks in the system) and the importance of the
banking system
in building the local economy.
We view ABO (6% market share), BD (13%) and BS (8%) as domestic
systemically
important banks (D-SIBs) in Oman; their SRF is therefore equal
to the 'BBB-'
D-SIB SRF in Oman.
The Negative Outlook on ABO's, BD's and BS's IDRs reflects that
on the Omani
sovereign rating.
BD's senior debt ratings are driven by the same factors that
drive its IDRs.
IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT - BM
BM's Viability Rating (VR) is at the same level as the bank's
SRF. Its IDRs are
driven by the bank's intrinsic financial strength (as measured
by the VR) and
are underpinned by sovereign support.
BM's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of support
from the Omani authorities in case of need. As the country's
dominant bank with
a 36% market share, BM's SRF is one notch above the D-SIB SRF,
at 'BBB'.
The Negative Outlook on BM's IDR reflects that on the Omani
sovereign rating.
The 'F3' Short-Term IDR of BM is the lower of two possibilities
mapping to its
'BBB' Long-Term IDR. This is because approximately 35% of the
bank's funding is
related to the government and a stress scenario for the bank is
likely to come
at a time when the sovereign itself is experiencing some form of
stress.
BM's senior debt ratings are driven by the same factors that
drive its IDRs.
IDRS, SR AND SRF - NBO
Although NBO's VR and SRF are at the same level, the Negative
Outlook on the
sovereign means the bank's IDRs are driven by its intrinsic
financial strength,
as measured by the VR, since its SRF could be revised lower in
the event of a
sovereign downgrade.
NBO's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of support
from the Omani authorities in case of need. We view NBO (12%
market share) as a
D-SIB in Oman; its SRF is therefore equal to the 'BBB-' D-SIB
SRF in Oman.
The Stable Outlook on NBO reflects the expected stability of its
VR, which would
not be impacted by a one-notch sovereign downgrade.
IDRS AND SR - HBON
HBON's IDRs and SR are driven by our expectation of an extremely
high
probability of support available to the bank from its ultimate
parent, HSBC
Holdings (HSBC; AA-/Stable/aa-). This reflects HSBC's strong
ability to support
HBON, and HBON's manageable and negligible size as a share of
total group
assets. This view is supported by HBON's role in the group,
providing products
and services in a market identified as strategically important
to HSBC. Our
support view also factors in strong integration (including
management, systems
and risk practices), common branding and the high reputational
risk that an HBON
default would mean for HSBC.
HBON's Long-Term IDR is capped by the Omani Country Ceiling,
which captures
transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk, and the Negative Outlook
reflects that
on the Omani sovereign rating. If T&C considerations did not
apply, HBON's
Long-Term IDR would be notched down once from HSBC's 'AA-'
Long-Term IDR, with a
Stable Outlook. The Negative Outlook on HBON reflects indirectly
the Negative
Outlook on the Omani sovereign as a sovereign downgrade is
likely to be
accompanied by a downgrade of the Country Ceiling.
According to our criteria, a Long-Term IDR of 'A-' corresponds
to a Short-Term
IDR of either 'F1' or 'F2'. We have affirmed the 'F1' Short-Term
IDR because we
view the liquidity profile of HBON's parent as extremely strong.
We do not assign a SRF to HBON because in our view the most
likely source of
extraordinary support for this bank is its shareholder and not
the government
authorities. SRFs are assigned to banks which would, in our
opinion, receive
extraordinary support from the government in the first instance.
VRS
The VR of BM is capped by the operating environment, its company
profile and
risk appetite, and more specifically by the Omani sovereign
rating. BM is
predominantly a domestic bank with significant links to the
sovereign and
domestic operating environment. The VR is underpinned by the
dominant franchise
of BM in Oman, which supports its ability to generate healthy
operating profits,
and despite a difficult operating environment, its sound and
resilient asset
quality.
We also take into account its capital ratios with satisfactory
buffers over
regulatory minimums in light of some lending concentration, and
a substantial
depositor base with a strong retail component. Deposits are
diversified compared
with domestic and regional peers. Liquidity is stable and sound
and is a focus
for the bank. BM's management is one of the strongest in the
country, with
depth, stability and experience and sound execution of the
bank's strategy.
The VR of ABO is constrained by a weaker funding profile
relative to peers, with
high deposit concentration, greater reliance on wholesale
markets to fund its
loan book than peers, and tightening liquidity. The bank
benefits from being
part of the Ahli United Bank group and its wider regional
network, notably in
terms of depth, stability and experience of upper management.
The bank's track
record of resilient asset quality and performance compares well
with peers'. The
bank's VR also factors in the bank's satisfactory capital
buffers above the
minimum regulatory requirements, in light of high lending
concentrations, as
well as a moderate franchise in Oman.
NBO's VR reflects a solid franchise in Oman, the depth,
stability and experience
of upper management, and less loan concentration compared with
peers. We expect
some pressure on asset quality from the operating environment,
which could lead
to higher loan impairment charges. However, NBO's cost
efficiency and high net
interest margins are likely to support profitability. The Fitch
core capital
(FCC) ratio is only adequate; however, measured risk appetite
and growth targets
underpin satisfactory regulatory capital buffers. The VR also
factors in the
bank's adequate and stable liquidity and diversified funding
compared with some
peers.
HBON's VR is supported by the bank's company profile, which
benefits from being
part of the HSBC group for product offering, geographical reach
and the depth,
stability and experience of management. Sound buffers of
regulatory capital and
higher liquidity than peers are also factored into the rating,
particularly as
Fitch expects ample liquidity and capital would be available
from the group in
case of need.
HBON's balance sheet is more liquid than that of peers, which is
one reason for
the bank's weak profitability, which remains below peer average
but is
continuously improving. Impaired loans remain fairly high
compared with domestic
peers, but these are primarily legacy loans and are well-covered
by reserves.
New impaired loans are reasonably limited. The bank's current
more conservative
underwriting standards should continue to support stable asset
quality.
The VR of BD reflects its tight capital buffers, above-peer
average loan and
deposit concentrations, and tight funding, with greater reliance
on wholesale
funding than higher-rated peers, which contributes to high
funding costs. The VR
also factors in the bank's sound Omani franchise, depth and
stability of
management, good cost control and resilient asset quality
metrics. Nevertheless
we expect some pressure on asset quality from the operating
environment that
could lead to higher loan impairment charges.
The VR of BS reflects a weaker funding profile relative to
peers, with high
deposit concentration, higher balance of term deposits, and
greater reliance on
wholesale and interbank markets to fund its loan book than
peers. It also
factors in the bank's tight capital buffers in light of lending
concentrations,
limited liquidity and modest earnings. It also reflects high
management
turnover, some reliance on a few key individuals and the lack of
a clear
strategy following the end of merger talks with BD. Positively,
BS' asset
quality metrics have proved resilient.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT - BM, ABO, BD and BS
BM's IDRs are sensitive to a simultaneous downgrade of the
bank's VR and SRF.
ABO's, BD's and BS' IDRs are sensitive to a downgrade of their
SRF.
NBO's IDRs are sensitive to a downgrade of the bank's VR.
The senior debt ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
affect the IDRs.
SRS AND SRFS - BM, NBO, ABO, BD and BS
All five banks' SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions
around the Omani authorities' propensity or ability to provide
timely support to
the banking sector. If the sovereign is downgraded by one notch
all SRFs would
also be revised down by one notch.
IDR AND SR - HBON
HBON's Long-Term IDR and SR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of HSBC's
ability or propensity to provide support. A one notch downgrade
of the Omani
sovereign is also likely to result in a one notch downgrade of
HBON's Long-Term
IDR as Fitch's Country Ceiling, which captures T&C risk, is also
likely to be
downgraded.
VRS
BM's VR is the highest in Oman and is constrained by the
challenging operating
environment. A downgrade of the VR would most likely be a result
of a sovereign
downgrade or a deteriorating operating environment affecting
BM's company
profile and risk appetite, particularly should that lead to
worsening asset
quality or an inability to generate stable earnings through the
cycle.
Weakening of NBO's liquidity or significant worsening of asset
quality could put
pressure on the VR. An upgrade of the VR is unlikely given the
difficult
operating environment.
ABO's VR is sensitive to changes in the bank's funding and
liquidity.
HBON's VR is sensitive to material changes in asset quality and
profitability
metrics.
An upgrade of BD's VR would be contingent on the bank
significantly
strengthening its franchise in Oman, its funding profile and its
capitalisation.
Downward pressure would most likely be a result of weakening
capital, funding or
asset quality.
The VR of BS is sensitive to further deterioration of its
funding profile or
weakening capital, whether as a result of rapid growth or
worsening asset
quality, although this is not Fitch's expectation. A prolonged
delay in setting
a clear and well-defined strategy could be negative for the VR
if that leads to
a weakening financial profile. Upside to the VR is contingent on
the bank
significantly strengthening its funding profile and
capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Muscat
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook
Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Long-term senior unsecured debt including EMTN programme
affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term senior unsecured EMTN programme affirmed at 'F3'
HSBC Bank Oman
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
National Bank of Oman
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Ahli Bank SAOG
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Bank Dhofar
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook
Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Long-term senior unsecured EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-term senior unsecured EMTN programme affirmed at 'F3'
Bank Sohar
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook
Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1836
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade,
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gilbert Hobeika
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1004
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
