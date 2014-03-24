(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Five Russian Subnationals -
Rating Action Report
here
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
Russian cities of Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Tatarstan
Republic, Tyumen Region
and Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous Region to Negative from Stable.
The agency has affirmed the five local and regional governments'
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The
issue ratings on
Moscow's and Saint Petersburg's senior unsecured local currency
bonds have also
been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is presented below.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of International
Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take
place according
to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs
to deviate from
this in order to comply with their legal obligations.
Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a
rating review in
situations where there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the
issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status.
The next scheduled review date for Fitch's rating on
Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous
Region was 4 April 2014, for the City of Saint Petersburg 23 May
2014, for
Tatarstan Republic 25 July 2014, and for the City of Moscow and
Tyumen Region
was 6 June 2014. However, following the recent Outlook revision
of Russia (see
Fitch Revises Russia's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB'
dated 21 March 2014
at www.fitchratings.com) we have taken a similar rating action
on these issuers
as they are rated at the same level as the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Outlook of the City of Moscow, the City Saint
Petersburg,
Tatarstan Republic, Tyumen Region and Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous
Region reflects
the application of Fitch's 'International Local and Regional
Governments Rating
Criteria outside United States'. Under our criteria, a local or
regional
government can be rated above the sovereign only in exceptional
circumstances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Russian Federation would lead to a downgrade of
the issuers.
The rating actions are as follows:
City of Moscow
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Senior unsecured local currency bond ratings affirmed at
'BBB'/'AAA(rus)'
City of Saint Petersburg
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Senior unsecured local currency bond ratings affirmed at
'BBB'/'AAA(rus)'
Tatarstan Republic
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Tyumen Region
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous Region
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
A credit analysis on the City of Moscow, the City of Saint
Petersburg, Tatarstan
Republic, Tyumen Region and Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous Region
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Konstantin Anglichanov (City of Saint Petersburg, Tyumen Region
and
Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous Region)
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Vladimir Redkin (City of Moscow, Republic of Tatarstan)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Konstantin Anglichanov (City of Moscow)
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Behruz Ismailov (City of Saint Petersburg, Tyumen Region and
Khanty-Mansyisk
Autonomous Region)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Victoria Semerkhanova (Tatarstan Repubic)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States' dated 9 April 2013 and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities
Outside the
United States' dated 4 March 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
