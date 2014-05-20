(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
and revised
Abbott Laboratories' (ABT/Abbott) Rating Outlook to Negative
from Stable. The
rating action follows ABT's announced agreement to acquire CFR
Pharmaceuticals
(CFRP) for approximately $2.9 billion in cash and the assumption
of roughly $500
million of CFRP gross debt.
Fitch has affirmed the company's ratings, including the
long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), at 'A+'. A full list of ABT's ratings follows at
the end of this
release, and the ratings apply to approximately $7.8 billion of
debt outstanding
as of March 31, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
While Fitch believes the acquisition of CFRP makes strategic
sense, it limits
the company's willingness and ability to reduce leverage (total
debt/EBITDA) to
below 1.5x. The rating action also incorporates the following:
--That ABT will, in part, focus on shareholders when deploying
cash, balancing
the return opportunities of share repurchases, acquisitions and
dividends
(regular dividend recently increased by 57%);
--That Abbott generates strong free cash flow (FCF) of $1.3
billion-$1.4
billion, which incorporates the recent dividend increase;
--That ABT's diversified product portfolio continues to produce
mid-single-digit
organic growth with incrementally improving margins in the
intermediate term;
--That sales of Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Established
Pharmaceuticals, in
particular, should benefit from the rapidly growing middle class
in emerging
markets; and
--Fitch expects a continued weak employment environment in the
U.S. and
government austerity measures in Europe to weigh on Abbott's
growth and margins
in the developed markets;
--Fitch anticipates that ABT's efforts to improve gross and
operating margins
will continue to yield results, more than offsetting the
aforementioned
headwinds .
Acquisition May Limit Deleveraging
Fitch believes that the CFRP acquisition may limit ABT's ability
and willingness
to reduce total debt leverage to below 1.5x. While Fitch
forecasts the
acquisition to increase Abbott's pro forma total debt leverage
only modestly,
the company is currently operating with leverage of 1.76x,
higher than the
1.3x-1.5x range expected for this issuer's 'A+' credit rating.
With available
cash and short-term investments of approximately $7 billion at
March 31, 2014
and forecasted 2014 FCF of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, the
company may choose to
build cash balances rather than pay down short-term debt.
In Fitch's view, the acquisition of CFR Pharmaceuticals makes
strategic sense,
as it would increase Abbott's already strong position in the
fast-growing Latin
American branded-generic pharmaceutical market. ABT expects CFRP
will contribute
$900 million to annual sales in 2015. Developing markets such as
Latin America
are expected to provide the bulk for growth of this product
segment. The
acquisition does pose some integration risk, but Abbott has
stated that the
financial success of this acquisition does not rely on
anticipated significant
cost synergies. In addition, the company has successfully
integrated
significantly larger acquisitions in the past. The transaction
is expected to
close by the end of the third quarter of 2014.
Shareholder-Focused Cash Deployment
Fitch believes ABT will be opportunistic with cash deployment as
it weighs
potential returns for shareholders. As such, the company will
likely remain
acquisitive, focusing on companies or device platforms that
offer innovation and
growth, as technological advancement in the device sector
remains relatively
fragmented.
ABT may also consider targets that offer further expansion
opportunities into
favorable geographies, as evidenced by the announced CFRP
acquisition. Fitch
expects share repurchases will likely continue, especially in
the absence of
viable acquisition targets. The company has demonstrated
commitment to its
dividend, as evidenced by the recently announced 57% dividend
increase beginning
February 2014.
Solid FCF
Fitch estimates that ABT will generate solid FCF of $1.3
billion-$1.4 billion in
2014, below the 2013 level due to the $500 million increase in
the company's
dividend. Nevertheless, positive FCF is expected to be supported
by dependable
revenue growth and incrementally improving margins. FCF should
be sufficient to
fund moderate share repurchases and targeted acquisitions.
Stable Operations Expected
Fitch forecasts that ABT's diversified product portfolio will
continue to
produce mid-single-digit organic growth in the intermediate
term, given the
strength of its product offerings and its geographic mix.
Emerging markets will
represent a larger portion of ABT's revenue. Increasing revenues
and margin
support should provide for solid FCF generation.
Emerging Markets Support Growth
Fitch expects the majority of ABT's growth will come from
emerging markets
during the next two years. Abbott expects that in the coming
years, a greater
portion of its revenues will be generated in faster growing
geographic markets,
including the developing markets versus the developed markets of
the U.S.,
Western Europe and Japan.
Nutrition and Established Pharmaceuticals should benefit from
the rapidly
growing middle class in these markets. The vast majority of
purchases in these
markets are paid for by consumers. The Diagnostics and Medical
Devices business
should benefit from the growing importance of accessible
healthcare as
healthcare expenditures become a greater part of these
countries' economies.
This is in contrast to the developed markets, where the vast
majority of
purchases involve third-party payers. As such, rising disposable
income is an
important driver of demand in these markets.
Developed Markets to Remain Soft
Fitch expects demand trends in developed markets (U.S., Europe
and Japan) to
remain relatively soft during the next 12 months. A weak
employment environment
in the U.S. and government austerity measures in Europe will
likely persist in
the near term. These trends will affect ABT's Established
Pharmaceuticals and
Medical Devices segments the most.
Efforts to Support Margins
Fitch anticipates that ABT will continue efforts to drive
efficiencies across
business segments, resulting in improving margins. Most
recently, the company is
focused on improving the cost structure in its Nutrition,
Established
Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic segments. In addition, it has
taken out some
general and administrative corporate costs.
Adequate Liquidity
Fitch expects ABT to maintain adequate liquidity, as the company
had
approximately $7 billion in cash and short-term investments at
March 31, 2014
and its unused $5 billion revolving credit facility that expires
in July 18,
2017. However, the company had roughly $4.4 billion in
short-term debt. In
addition, the company will likely continue to have ample access
to public debt
markets.
Manageable Debt Maturities
At March 31, 2014, ABT had approximately $7.8 billion in debt
outstanding,
including $4.4 billion in short-term debt. Fitch believes the
company's debt
maturities are manageable with roughly $947 million maturing in
2019 and $597
million in 2020. Fitch's forecasts assume that ABT will
refinance most of these
maturities with the proceeds from new debt issuances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive
While Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action in the
near- to
intermediate-term, revision of the Outlook to Stable could
result from ABT
committing to and operating with leverage stronger than 1.5x,
which would likely
require some paydown of short-term debt in the next 12-18
months. In addition,
Fitch would expect the company to achieve and maintain
relatively stable
operations and solid FCF.
Negative
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a one-notch
downgrade to 'A/F1' include debt remaining above 1.5x EBITDA
without the
prospect for timely deleveraging (i.e. within the next 12-18
months), which
could be the result of operational stress and weakening FCF and
capital
deployment that does not consider possible debt reduction, if
needed.
Fitch has revised ABT's Rating Outlook to Negative and affirmed
its ratings as
follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured bank loan at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
