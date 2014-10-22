(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Aegon N.V. (Aegon) and on its primary North American life insurance subsidiaries to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Aegon's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-'. Aegon's primary North American life insurance subsidiaries' (Aegon Americas) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings were affirmed at 'AA-'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that Aegon will maintain financial leverage and fixed charge cover below 30% and above 5x respectively through stronger underlying earnings and deleveraging. Aegon reported stronger net income of EUR735m and underlying earnings of EUR1bn in1H14, compared with EUR464m and EUR945m respectively in 1H13. Fitch expects net income to remain volatile as it can be negatively impacted by losses on economic hedging, which is reported as a loss under IFRS. However, Aegon's credit-related investment losses have declined, with impairments falling consistently since peaking in 2008. Fitch expects Aegon to continue its shift to a higher quality credit portfolio with a reduction in the allocation to fairly risky structured assets. Aegon's FLR as calculated by Fitch at 30 June 2014 improved to 30% (end-2013: 33%, based on the restated accounts), but worse than the agency's median guidelines for the rating level. However, Fitch expects that Aegon will manage financial leverage on a gross basis within its own public target range of 26%-30% as it retires EUR500m of senior debt in late 2014. As a result, Fitch expects FLR to be close to 30% at end-2014. In addition, fixed-charge cover (6x at end-2013) is expected to improve as Aegon repays debt. During 1H14, Aegon undertook some capital management actions, which included calling, instead of refinancing, USD550m of junior capital securities in March 2014 to offset the negative impact on financial leverage stemming from the implementation of new accounting methodologies. The company also redeemed USD1,050m hybrid debt in June 2014 and replaced these securities with EUR700m subordinated debt financed at a lower interest rate. This action improved financial leverage and fixed charge cover. Fitch views Aegon's consolidated group capital position as very strong, as measured by all capital metrics. Its Prism Factor Based Model Score was "very strong" at end-2013 and commensurate with the current rating. The group's Insurance Group Directive (IGD) ratio declined to 212% in 2013 from 228% in 2012, a level which nonetheless remains strong and more than supportive of the 'AA' rating category. The ratio was stable at 211% in H114. Aegon's total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio remains high compared with those of its similarly rated peers, indicating greater financial markets activity. The main drivers of Aegon's high TFC ratio are XXX and AXXX funding, securitisations to finance Aegon's mortgage portfolios in the Netherlands, securities lending, repurchase agreements and hybrids. However, Fitch views Aegon's exposure to institutional funding as well-managed. Although Aegon remains exposed to financial and credit market conditions, Fitch considers as positive for the rating the company's strategy since 2008 to shift its balance sheet towards variable annuities and away from fixed annuity and institutional spread-based business. The ratings continue to be underpinned by Aegon's strong franchise and wide range of products and distribution channels as well as by the significant amount of cash held by the group at the holding company level. It is a leading player in its main markets - the US, the Netherlands and the UK - with top 10 positions in most of its chosen market segments. The ratings also reflect Aegon's measured risk appetite and its continuing focus on cost control. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the pressure on Aegon's earnings and its high financial leverage. However, Aegon's ratings could be upgraded if there is a permanent improvement in the FLR to below 20% and interest coverage to above 10x with capital remaining very strong. The ratings could be downgraded if, over a sustained period, financial leverage does not remain below 30%, fixed-charge cover does not remain above 5x and the Prism Factor Based Model Score falls below "very strong". The rating actions are as follows: Aegon N.V.: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Short-term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1' Perpetual capital securities affirmed at 'BBB' Scottish Equitable Plc IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable The following Aegon North American life insurance subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-'. The Outlooks of all the companies are Stable: Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company Stonebridge Life Insurance Company Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company Transamerica Life Insurance Company Transamerica Life International (Bermuda) Ltd. Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company The following Aegon subsidiary companies' Short-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'F1+': Transamerica Life Insurance Company Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company The following Aegon subsidiary companies' secured notes programme and outstanding issues have been affirmed at 'AA-': Monumental Global Funding Ltd. Transamerica Capital II: Trust Preferred 7.65% due 12/1/2026, affirmed at 'BBB' Transamerica Capital III: Trust Preferred 7.625% due 11/15/2037, affirmed at 'BBB' Aegon Funding Company LLC: Senior debt affirmed at 'A-' Commonwealth General Corporation: Senior debt and medium-term notes affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analysts Federico Faccio (all entities except U.S. subsidiaries) Senior Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN R. Andrew Davidson, CFA (U. S. subsidiaries) Senior Director +1 312 368 3144 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Secondary Analysts Harish Gohil (all entities except U.S. subsidiaries) Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1257 Doug L. Meyer, CFA (U. S. subsidiaries) Managing Director +1 312 368 2061 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1168 