(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Aegon N.V. (Aegon) and on its primary North American life
insurance subsidiaries
to Stable from Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed Aegon's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A' and
its senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-'. Aegon's primary North
American life
insurance subsidiaries' (Aegon Americas) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings were affirmed at 'AA-'.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that Aegon
will maintain
financial leverage and fixed charge cover below 30% and above 5x
respectively
through stronger underlying earnings and deleveraging.
Aegon reported stronger net income of EUR735m and underlying
earnings of EUR1bn
in1H14, compared with EUR464m and EUR945m respectively in 1H13.
Fitch expects net income to remain volatile as it can be
negatively impacted by
losses on economic hedging, which is reported as a loss under
IFRS. However,
Aegon's credit-related investment losses have declined, with
impairments falling
consistently since peaking in 2008. Fitch expects Aegon to
continue its shift to
a higher quality credit portfolio with a reduction in the
allocation to fairly
risky structured assets.
Aegon's FLR as calculated by Fitch at 30 June 2014 improved to
30% (end-2013:
33%, based on the restated accounts), but worse than the
agency's median
guidelines for the rating level. However, Fitch expects that
Aegon will manage
financial leverage on a gross basis within its own public target
range of
26%-30% as it retires EUR500m of senior debt in late 2014. As a
result, Fitch
expects FLR to be close to 30% at end-2014. In addition,
fixed-charge cover (6x
at end-2013) is expected to improve as Aegon repays debt.
During 1H14, Aegon undertook some capital management actions,
which included
calling, instead of refinancing, USD550m of junior capital
securities in March
2014 to offset the negative impact on financial leverage
stemming from the
implementation of new accounting methodologies. The company also
redeemed
USD1,050m hybrid debt in June 2014 and replaced these securities
with EUR700m
subordinated debt financed at a lower interest rate. This action
improved
financial leverage and fixed charge cover.
Fitch views Aegon's consolidated group capital position as very
strong, as
measured by all capital metrics. Its Prism Factor Based Model
Score was "very
strong" at end-2013 and commensurate with the current rating.
The group's
Insurance Group Directive (IGD) ratio declined to 212% in 2013
from 228% in
2012, a level which nonetheless remains strong and more than
supportive of the
'AA' rating category. The ratio was stable at 211% in H114.
Aegon's total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio remains high
compared with
those of its similarly rated peers, indicating greater financial
markets
activity. The main drivers of Aegon's high TFC ratio are XXX and
AXXX funding,
securitisations to finance Aegon's mortgage portfolios in the
Netherlands,
securities lending, repurchase agreements and hybrids. However,
Fitch views
Aegon's exposure to institutional funding as well-managed.
Although Aegon remains exposed to financial and credit market
conditions, Fitch
considers as positive for the rating the company's strategy
since 2008 to shift
its balance sheet towards variable annuities and away from fixed
annuity and
institutional spread-based business.
The ratings continue to be underpinned by Aegon's strong
franchise and wide
range of products and distribution channels as well as by the
significant amount
of cash held by the group at the holding company level. It is a
leading player
in its main markets - the US, the Netherlands and the UK - with
top 10 positions
in most of its chosen market segments. The ratings also reflect
Aegon's measured
risk appetite and its continuing focus on cost control.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the pressure on
Aegon's earnings
and its high financial leverage. However, Aegon's ratings could
be upgraded if
there is a permanent improvement in the FLR to below 20% and
interest coverage
to above 10x with capital remaining very strong.
The ratings could be downgraded if, over a sustained period,
financial leverage
does not remain below 30%, fixed-charge cover does not remain
above 5x and the
Prism Factor Based Model Score falls below "very strong".
The rating actions are as follows:
Aegon N.V.:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1'
Perpetual capital securities affirmed at 'BBB'
Scottish Equitable Plc
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
The following Aegon North American life insurance subsidiary
companies'
Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-'. The Outlooks
of all the
companies are Stable:
Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company
Stonebridge Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life International (Bermuda) Ltd.
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company
The following Aegon subsidiary companies' Short-term IFS ratings
have been
affirmed at 'F1+':
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company
The following Aegon subsidiary companies' secured notes
programme and
outstanding issues have been affirmed at 'AA-':
Monumental Global Funding Ltd.
Transamerica Capital II:
Trust Preferred 7.65% due 12/1/2026, affirmed at 'BBB'
Transamerica Capital III:
Trust Preferred 7.625% due 11/15/2037, affirmed at 'BBB'
Aegon Funding Company LLC:
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commonwealth General Corporation:
Senior debt and medium-term notes affirmed at 'A-'
