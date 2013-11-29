(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on IC
Alliance-Life Insurance JSC's (Alliance-Life) 'B' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating and 'BB (kaz)' National IFS rating to Negative from
Stable and
affirmed the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects Alliance-Life's relatively high
vulnerability to a
marked deterioration in the regulatory environment in the Kazakh
life insurance
sector in 2013 and the resulting uncertainties in 2014. This
deterioration has
affected pension annuities and workers' compensation, both key
lines for the
insurer. If the regulatory environment does not improve, this
could worsen
Alliance-Life's already poor financial results. The insurer
reported a net loss
of KZT0.6bn in 9M13 caused by the poor performance of its
annuity products and
relatively high administrative expenses.
Significant favourable regulatory changes are currently under
discussion and
could be agreed as early as 1Q14. However, if these changes are
not agreed and
implemented, Fitch would expect Alliance-Life to remain
unprofitable in 2014.
This would mean that the insurer would be increasingly reliant
on shareholder
support, whereas the value of the company to the shareholder
would be reducing
due to the narrow business opportunities currently available for
life insurers
in Kazakhstan. To date Alliance-Life has benefited from strong
shareholder
support, reflected in equity injections of KZT1.5bn in
2012-9M13.
Since 2Q13 Kazakh life insurers have been unable to sell pension
annuity
products due to regulatory changes in the Kazakh government
pension system. This
line represented 69% of Alliance-Life's GWP in 2012 (6M13: 82%).
Alliance-Life's
second major line - workers' compensation - has been impacted by
a significant
increase in the sector's average loss ratio in recent years.
Life insurers are
currently expected to be able to re-enter the pension annuity
segment in 2Q14.
Alliance-Life's portfolio is concentrated, with 77% of GWP in
9M13 accounting
for annuity contracts. This concentration limits the insurer's
risk
diversification and makes it particularly exposed to longevity
and interest rate
risks inherent in annuity products. Fitch also views negatively
the insurer's
short track record of operations, scarce local mortality
statistics and limited
investment opportunities in Kazakhstan which expose the insurer
to duration
mismatch risk. Positively, however, Fitch notes that the insurer
has a good
liquidity position.
To compensate for the expected drop in premiums written in
2H13-1H14, the
insurer is targeting relatively aggressive growth in the
workers' compensation
line as other life insurance segments remain relatively
undeveloped in
Kazakhstan. Fitch expects that growth in the workers'
compensation business, in
the current regulatory environment, is likely to be associated
with an increase
in the commission ratio for Alliance-Life's portfolio. On the
other hand, the
insurer's failure to restore business volumes would increase the
relative
pressure of administrative expenses on the underwriting result.
The loss ratio of the workers' compensation line has grown over
the past few
years with the inflow of critical illness claims and materially
damaged capital
of some players. The line accounted for 23% of Alliance-Life's
GWP in 9M13
(2012: 17%) and produced moderately negative net income in this
period. Fitch is
concerned with the currently unfavourable claims regulation of
the line and lack
of statistics for the frequency and severity of claims at sector
level, which
limits the insurer's ability to project future claims
development.
According to Fitch's own internal assessment, Alliance-Polis's
risk-adjusted
capital position is significantly exposed to longevity and
interest-rate risks,
although it remains in line with the current rating level. The
statutory
solvency margin stood at 111% at end-3Q13, just above the
minimum of 100%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if the regulatory environment
fails to improve
as expected. In particular, this could happen if the moratorium
on pension
annuity sales does not end in mid-2014.
Conversely, if the favourable changes in regulation under
discussion are agreed
and implemented, the Outlook could be revised to Stable. The
Outlook could also
be revised to Stable if Alliance-Life's proves it is able to
demonstrate
resilient operating performance even in difficult and
unfavourable conditions.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.