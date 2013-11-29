(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on JSC
IC Alliance Polis's (Alliance Polis) 'B' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
and 'BB+ (kaz)' National IFS rating to Negative from Stable and
affirmed the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's reassessment of Alliance
Polis's exposure
to the reserving risk related to a single workers' compensation
account written
in 2011-2012. An independent actuarial review of the risk
indicates that in the
worst case scenario the exposure could be as high as the
insurer's total equity.
Although this scenario is not Fitch's expectation, the agency is
concerned about
the protracted uncertainty involved, given the ongoing
litigation between the
insurer and the large commercial policyholder.
Whether the ratings are downgraded over the next 12-24 months
depends largely on
the eventual outcome of the current litigation between Alliance
Polis and its
former policyholder. Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to
Stable if the
reserving risk is revised significantly downwards due to the
implementation of
favourable regulatory changes affecting this line of business
which are
currently under discussion.
Kazakh insurers have seen a significant increase in the number
of individuals
diagnosed with critical illnesses over the past few years. This
has
significantly affected the loss ratio of the workers'
compensation business.
Fitch understands that the government was notified of the issue
and is
considering changes to the regulation that would decrease the
range of risks
covered by the line and cap the maximum amount payable by
insurers. There is no
certainty these changes will happen, but Fitch believes there is
a reasonable
chance of implementation.
Under the insurer's 'best estimate' scenario, where the claims
under single
commercial account are limited to the notified claims reserve
only, the
risk-adjusted capital (based on Fitch's own assessment) supports
the current
rating. Under the 'worst case' scenario, the insurer's
shareholder would have to
significantly recapitalise the company. Alliance Polis statutory
solvency margin
stood at 374% of required capital at end-3Q13.
Alliance Polis's ratings also continue to reflect its negative
operating
profitability, in part related to operational challenges, and
poor-quality
investment portfolio.
Alliance Polis recorded a decline of gross written premium (GWP)
by 7% and 43%
decrease in its net earned premium in 9M13. Coupled with high
administrative
costs its expense ratio stood at 67% (9M12: 68%) indicating
challenges in
achieving operational efficiency. In 2012 the difficulties in
expanding the
insurer's operations were due to the merger with Pana Insurance,
a change in
management and loss of franchise. However, multiple changes in
management
continued in 9M13, indicating difficulties bedding down the
insurer's operating
model.
Poor profitability of workers' compensation line weakened the
insurer's combined
ratio, which worsened to 187.1% in 9M13 from 151.4% in 9M12,
mainly reflecting
the decline in the loss ratio to 107% in 9M13 from 68% in 9M12.
At the same
time, the insurer's key lines of business, compulsory motor
third-party
liability and health insurance (36% and 30% of GWP in 9M13,
respectively),
generated underwriting losses in 9M13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if the insurer faces claims in
the workers'
compensation line substantially in excess of its central
estimate and this
significantly damages its statutory solvency and risk-adjusted
capital position,
and the shareholder fails to provide support for the company.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if the current litigation
does not result
in any substantial damage to the insurer's capital and its
shareholder remains
committed to the company.
