(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited
has revised the Outlook on AP (Thailand) Public Company
Limited's (AP) rating to
Negative from Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
the property
developer's National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(tha)' and
National Short-Term
Rating at 'F2(tha)'.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that AP's
EBITDA margin would
remain weak in 2014-2015. Continued weakness in its margin or
further
deterioration in profitability would hurt AP's credit profile
more than
previously expected, even though Fitch expects AP's leverage to
improve in 2015
due to lower working capital for project construction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Profit Margin: AP's EBITDA margin decreased to 15% in 2013
from 24% in
2010, mainly due to higher construction costs and sales, general
and
administrative (SG&A) expenses and lower contribution from
high-margin
condominium projects. Profitability was weaker than Fitch
expected in 1H14. In
2013, AP's profit margins sank below the average of its property
development
peers from above the average before 2012.
Volatile Cash Flow: Almost all of AP's earnings are generated
from property
development activities, resulting in operating cash flow that is
more volatile
and less predictable. The company is exposed to the cyclical
nature of property
market, intense competition, and increasing supply of
condominiums in and around
Bangkok.
Slower Revenue Growth: Fitch expects AP's revenue growth to
soften to a high
single-digit rate in 2014-2015 from 16% in 2013. Presales (after
cancellations)
from low-rise residential properties rose by 38% in
January-September 2014 while
high-rise property sales dropped by 10%. The presales figures
include only a
proportionate 51% of presales from the joint ventures with MEC
Thailand
Investment Pte. Ltd. and MJR Investment Pte. Ltd. in which AP
holds 51%. Fitch
expects residential property market sentiment as well as AP's
presales to
improve in 2H14.
Decreasing Leverage: Fitch expects AP's financial leverage,
measured by net debt
to inventory, to decrease to about 45%-47% at end-2014 and
end-2015 from 49% at
end-June 2014, though the decline is smaller than previously
expected. AP's
condominium project development costs are likely to decrease in
2014-2015
because all of the condominiums AP has launched are joint
ventures.
Diversified Project Portfolio: AP is a pure residential property
developer with
well-diversified portfolio in terms of property type and
location. AP focuses on
condominiums and townhouses for the middle-income and upper
middle-income
demographic, and has recently expanded into condominiums for
low-income segment
and single detached houses for the high income demographic The
well-balanced
portion of its projects in low-rise homes is likely to help
reduce the
volatility of cash flow because they have a shorter construction
period.
Leading Market Position: AP is one of Thailand's five largest
residential
property developers in term of revenue in 2013. Fitch expects AP
to maintain its
strong market position over the next five years due to its
well-established
brands in the condominium and townhouse markets in Bangkok and
nearby cities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
revision of the Outlook to Stable at the current rating level
include
- An improvement in EBITDA margin to above 16% (1H14: 15.6%),
and
- An improvement in financial leverage (net debt to inventory)
to 45%-47% (1H14:
48.7%)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Further deterioration of EBITDA margin to below 15%, or
- Weaker-than-expected presales, or
- Aggressive project expansion and land acquisition leading to a
sharp increase
in financial leverage, with net debt to inventory sustained at
above 50%.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE
ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
