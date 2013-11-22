Nov 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based
pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC's Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been
affirmed at 'AA-' and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
The change in the Outlook reflects the negative sales and operating profit trend
over the last year, due to loss of exclusivity on key products. As a result of
past and upcoming key expiries AstraZeneca's pipeline is under pressure to bring
the company back to a growth phase. The Negative Outlook reflects our
expectations that AstraZeneca will continue making bolt-on pipeline acquisitions
leading to erosion in its credit protection measures and Fitch does not expect
these acquisitions to deliver any material contribution to the top-line results
before 2015-2016. We expect, however, any negative rating movement to be limited
to one notch, due to the company's high financial headroom.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sales at Risk Put Pressure on R&D Pipeline
Fitch expects the top-line to progressively contract for at least the next three
years as the company will continue to face loss of exclusivity on its key
products. With around 12% of 2012 sales at risk from US patent expiration by
2015, AstraZeneca is less affected from patent expiration than some of its US
peers although it is weakly positioned relative to other Europe-based
pharmaceutical credits. However, given that Seroquel IR's US patent expired in
2012 and Crestor's US patent expires in 2016 there is pressure on AstraZeneca's
research and development (R&D) pipeline to deliver.
Declining Debt Protection Measures
Fitch expects the financial ratios to remain within the parameters compatible
with a 'AA-' rating for the sector, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
net leverage of around 1x at FYE13 (FY12: 0.4x). AstraZeneca has some financial
headroom within its current ratings; however, its debt protection measures will
continue to weaken as Fitch expects the company to carry out further bolt-on
acquisitions. Critically, such acquisitions will carry some execution risks as
they are pipeline acquisitions which are still in the research and development
phase and will therefore not contribute to the top-line in the near term.
Solid Market Positioning
In 2012, AstraZeneca was the seventh-largest out of the Fitch-rated
pharmaceutical companies and had five products in the top 50 selling
pharmaceutical products in the world. AstraZeneca has a strong product portfolio
which includes the top selling product Crestor. Strong market positions enable
the company to benefit from economies of scale in marketing and distribution and
should help AstraZeneca in price negotiations with wholesalers and health care
authorities.
Strong Diversification
With 37% of 9M13 group sales from the US, 26% from western Europe, 16% from the
rest of the developed world, and 21% from emerging markets, the group is well
diversified, and is not reliant on any single health-care system. With 22% of
sales generated by its top product Crestor and 60% by its top five products in
9M13 AstraZeneca also has solid product diversification. AstraZeneca has the
highest percentage of group sales generated by blockbuster drugs among large
European peers.
Highly Profitable
AstraZeneca's core operating margin stood at a high 37% in 2012, far higher than
that of more diversified pharmaceutical companies. Its profitability is
supported by the group's strong presence in the highly profitable US market, by
the high percentage of sales generated via "blockbuster" drugs as well as by its
continuing cost restructuring initiatives.
No Share Buybacks
The rating is supported by Fitch's expectation that AstraZeneca will not pursue
any aggressive distributions to shareholders, following the cancellation of the
group's share buybacks plan in October 2012. Evidence of weak free cash flow
generation or higher-than-expected shareholders' remuneration either in the form
of a reinstatement of share buybacks or higher dividend pay outs, will be deemed
negative for the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Any major debt-financed acquisitions (either one target or an aggregate of
bolt-on acquisitions in a single year) or share buybacks which Fitch would
expect to result in FFO adjusted net leverage rising above 1.9x on a sustained
basis
- FFO/net fixed charges falling below 12x (FY12: 16x)
- Inability to deliver any meaningful results on its late-stage pipeline
resulting in continuing decline in revenues
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
stabilisation of the rating outlook include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage at below 1.5x
- FFO/net fixed charges of 14x or above
- Improvement and greater visibility in its late stage pipeline and/or FFO
margin around 25% (FY12: 28%) on a sustained basis