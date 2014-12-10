(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Banque Gabonnaise de Developpement's (BGD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'B+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The revision of the Outlook follows the revision of Gabon's Outlook (see "Fitch Revises Gabon's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BB-'" dated 5 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BGD's Long-term IDR is at the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'B+' reflecting Fitch's opinion that the Gabonese state would provide support to BGD, if required. Similar to other development banks, Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating (capturing a bank's intrinsic creditworthiness) to BGD because the public mission assigned by the Gabonese state to BGD to a large extent determines the bank's strategy, profitability and risk profile. Therefore, in Fitch's opinion, the bank cannot be analysed meaningfully in its own right as an independent entity. Fitch believes that the Gabonese authorities have a high willingness to support BGD in case of need given the bank's policy role and ownership. A track record of liquidity and capital support provided by the state to BGD underpins our view. A large proportion of the bank's funding comes directly or indirectly from the state. Nevertheless, the probability of support remains limited (reflected in the '4' Support Rating) given the low financial flexibility of the Gabonese state captured in its rating (BB-/Negative). BGD's Long-term IDR is one notch lower than Gabon's to reflect Fitch's view that support may not be provided on a timely basis. The Negative Outlook on BGD's Long-term IDR mirrors the Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR of the expected support provider, the Gabonese sovereign. It reflects both a potential lowering of Gabon's ability to support the bank, which would be signalled by a downgrade of the sovereign's rating, and a potential weakening of its willingness to provide support if the country's weakening economic prospects (driven predominantly by oil production and the oil price) mean that the state prioritises use of its more limited resources into other projects or parts of the economy. The Gabonese state directly holds a 52% stake in BGD as well as a 17% stake through the Gabonese Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), the state's investment arm. BGD's business model, strategy and lending policies are to a considerable degree determined by the Gabonese state. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BGD's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a downgrade of Gabon's sovereign rating and/or changes in BGD's relationship with or importance to the Gabonese state, as perceived by Fitch. Reduced importance to the Gabonese state could come, for example, from further prioritisation of other development channels, such as direct investment, over BGD. Fitch could also widen the notching differential between the sovereign rating and the bank's SRF (hence its Long-term IDR) if the negative trends anticipated for Gabon's public finances resulted in a material reduction of the currently substantial CDC and other state funding at the bank to meet the sovereign's funding needs. Given the Negative Outlook on Gabon, an upgrade of BGD's ratings is highly unlikely in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+' Contact: Primary Analyst Philippe Lamaud Director +33 144 29 91 26 Fitch France SAS 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 203 530 1515 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 