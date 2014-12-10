(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Banque Gabonnaise de Developpement's (BGD) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'B+'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook follows the revision of Gabon's
Outlook (see "Fitch
Revises Gabon's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BB-'" dated 5
December 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BGD's Long-term IDR is at the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'B+'
reflecting Fitch's opinion that the Gabonese state would provide
support to BGD,
if required. Similar to other development banks, Fitch does not
assign a
Viability Rating (capturing a bank's intrinsic creditworthiness)
to BGD because
the public mission assigned by the Gabonese state to BGD to a
large extent
determines the bank's strategy, profitability and risk profile.
Therefore, in
Fitch's opinion, the bank cannot be analysed meaningfully in its
own right as an
independent entity.
Fitch believes that the Gabonese authorities have a high
willingness to support
BGD in case of need given the bank's policy role and ownership.
A track record
of liquidity and capital support provided by the state to BGD
underpins our
view. A large proportion of the bank's funding comes directly or
indirectly from
the state. Nevertheless, the probability of support remains
limited (reflected
in the '4' Support Rating) given the low financial flexibility
of the Gabonese
state captured in its rating (BB-/Negative). BGD's Long-term IDR
is one notch
lower than Gabon's to reflect Fitch's view that support may not
be provided on a
timely basis.
The Negative Outlook on BGD's Long-term IDR mirrors the Negative
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR of the expected support provider, the Gabonese
sovereign. It
reflects both a potential lowering of Gabon's ability to support
the bank, which
would be signalled by a downgrade of the sovereign's rating, and
a potential
weakening of its willingness to provide support if the country's
weakening
economic prospects (driven predominantly by oil production and
the oil price)
mean that the state prioritises use of its more limited
resources into other
projects or parts of the economy.
The Gabonese state directly holds a 52% stake in BGD as well as
a 17% stake
through the Gabonese Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC),
the state's
investment arm. BGD's business model, strategy and lending
policies are to a
considerable degree determined by the Gabonese state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BGD's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
sensitive to a downgrade
of Gabon's sovereign rating and/or changes in BGD's relationship
with or
importance to the Gabonese state, as perceived by Fitch. Reduced
importance to
the Gabonese state could come, for example, from further
prioritisation of other
development channels, such as direct investment, over BGD.
Fitch could also widen the notching differential between the
sovereign rating
and the bank's SRF (hence its Long-term IDR) if the negative
trends anticipated
for Gabon's public finances resulted in a material reduction of
the currently
substantial CDC and other state funding at the bank to meet the
sovereign's
funding needs.
Given the Negative Outlook on Gabon, an upgrade of BGD's ratings
is highly
unlikely in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
