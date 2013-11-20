(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Taipei
Branch's (BBVA Taipei) National Long-Term Rating to Stable from Negative and affirmed the rating
at 'AA-(twn)'. It has also affirmed the National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'.
Rating Action Rationale
The bank's ratings and Outlook remain tied to those of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria (BBVA, BBB+/Stable). The rating action follows Fitch's rating action
on BBVA (see 'Fitch Affirms 8 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Review' dated 8
November 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings and Outlook of BBVA Taipei capture its legal status as a branch and
part of BBVA, as well as the highly integrated nature of their operations. Under
Taiwanese regulations, the head office has a legal obligation to support any
liquidity needs that a branch is not able to cover on its own as well as to meet
the regulatory minimum capital requirement.
Rating Sensitivities
Any rating action on BBVA could trigger a similar rating action on BBVA Taipei's
ratings.
BBVA Taipei was converted to a branch in 2012 and currently has a small asset
pool. BBVA views Taiwan as a strategically important market and branch
conversion is part of the bank's expansion plans in Asia.