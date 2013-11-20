(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Taipei Branch's (BBVA Taipei) National Long-Term Rating to Stable from Negative and affirmed the rating at 'AA-(twn)'. It has also affirmed the National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'.

Rating Action Rationale

The bank's ratings and Outlook remain tied to those of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA, BBB+/Stable). The rating action follows Fitch's rating action on BBVA (see 'Fitch Affirms 8 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Review' dated 8 November 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings and Outlook of BBVA Taipei capture its legal status as a branch and part of BBVA, as well as the highly integrated nature of their operations. Under Taiwanese regulations, the head office has a legal obligation to support any liquidity needs that a branch is not able to cover on its own as well as to meet the regulatory minimum capital requirement.

Rating Sensitivities

Any rating action on BBVA could trigger a similar rating action on BBVA Taipei's ratings.

BBVA Taipei was converted to a branch in 2012 and currently has a small asset pool. BBVA views Taiwan as a strategically important market and branch conversion is part of the bank's expansion plans in Asia.