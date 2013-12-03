(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised property developer
Beijing Capital Land Ltd.'s (BCL) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch has
affirmed the Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at
'BB+' respectively. The agency has also affirmed the local currency senior
unsecured rating of 'BB+'.
The Outlook revision reflects the company's continued high leverage due to rapid
expansion of its investment property business and slower-than-expected growth in
property sales. A downgrade is likely unless the company reduces leverage
meaningfully in 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Remains High: BCL's leverage, measured by net debt/ net adjusted
inventory ratio, increased to 47% in 2012 from 30.2% in 2011 and will likely
remain above 45% in 2013. This is because of a sharp increase in investments in
investment property (a total of CNY3.5bn in H113 and 2012) and much
slower-than-expected growth in contracted sales in 2013. Contracted sales in the
January-October period was CNY11.5bn, only a 14% increase over the same period
in 2012. Fitch does not expect leverage to decrease meaningfully in the next
12-18 months unless BCL slows down its investments in investment property and/or
improves contracted sales in 2014.
Investment Property Contribution Weak: Because of the long gestation period for
investment properties, they do not yet contribute meaningfully to BCL's
earnings. In addition, its outlet malls will likely take significantly longer to
stabilise and achieve profitable yields. As a result, the ratio of recurring
rental EBITDA to interest expense will remain negligible over the next two to
three years.
Uncertainties Over 2014 Contracted Sales: BCL's 2013 contracted sales
underperformed because of slower sales in lower-tier cities such as Zhenjiang,
Wanning, and Huzhou. The company plans to further increase its contracted sales
in Beijing and Tianjin (which accounted for 40-45% of YTD contracted sales in
2013 and 35% in 2012) to boost contracted sales and profitability in 2014 It is
uncertain whether BCL can improve its contracted sales and profitability by
increasing its exposure in Tier 1 cities, given the stiff price and land
competition in these cities. If successful, BCL's fast-churn, mass-market
focused business model will pay off.
Sufficient Liquidity: At June 2013, BCL had CNY7.9bn cash (of which CNY0.61bn
was restricted cash) and RMB40.4bn in unused bank credit facilities. Fitch
expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund development costs,
land premium payments and debt obligations during 2013-15 due to its diversified
funding channels from both onshore and offshore capital markets, strong support
from its partners China Development Bank (CDB) and Singaporean government
investment company GIC Private Limited (GIC), and flexible land acquisition
strategy.
Benefits from Parent and Partners: BCL is 47.2%-owned by Beijing Capital Group
Ltd (BCG), which has acquired a low-cost land bank in prime locations throughout
China through local infrastructure development with local governments. BCG's
land-incubation strategy provides land bank resources for BCL at a low cost. In
addition, BCL's partnership with GIC and CDB since 2003 has produced additional
funding channels and liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory leverage remaining above 40% over the next 12-18
months
- Monthly contracted sales in 2014 consistently increasing at less than 20% yoy
- EBITDA margins (adjusted for capitalised interest) falling below 25% (June
2013 at 28.8%)
- Any signs of increase in net debt to fund additional investment property
expansion in the next 12-18 months
- Any signs of weakening in BCG's land incubation strategy and/or weaker ties
with strategic partners, CDB and GIC
Positive rating action in the immediate future is unlikely given BCL is on
Negative Outlook, although the Outlook may revert to Stable if BCL's performance
and leverage ratios improve to sit more comfortably within thresholds that
trigger negative rating action.