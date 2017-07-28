Fitch Revises Belarus's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'B-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Belarus's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'B-'. The issue ratings on Belarus's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs to Positive reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: MEDIUM Improved access to external financing and increased international reserves have reduced financing risks for 2017 and 2018. Gross international reserves have increased by USD1.7 billion to USD6.6 billion in 1H17 boosted by external disbursements and FX purchases from residents. The net reserve position improved and remains slightly positive. However, Fitch estimates that liquid assets as a share of short-term liabilities (at 49% in 2018) remains the lowest in the 'B' category. Belarus's gross external financing requirement (current account deficit plus medium- and long-term amortisations) has declined significantly from previous peaks (223% in 2014) but remains high at 141% of international reserves. We expect net external debt (47% of GDP) and external debt service (21% of CXR) are to stabilise over the forecast period, although they are more than double their respective 'B' medians. The resolution of the gas price dispute with Russia and the resumption of disbursements by the Eurasian Fund for Social Development (EFSD) have paved the way for Belarus to return to international capital markets. The EFSD released two tranches (in April and June) totalling USD600 million, and Belarus issued USD1.4 billion in Eurobonds in June, securing the funds to repay the January 2018 USD800 million Eurobond maturity. In addition, the government expects three additional disbursements from the EFSD by the end of 2018 totalling USD600 million, a USD700 million 10-year loan agreed with Russia for refinancing purposes and USD1.6 billion non-debt foreign currency revenues to meet USD3.4 billion in 2018 foreign currency debt service. Discussions with the IMF regarding a potential programme have not made substantial progress on key points of contention due to their political sensitivity: SOE and utilities reform. Fitch does not factor IMF disbursements into its forecasts. Belarus has improved the consistency and sustainability of its policy framework. Better coordination between monetary and fiscal policy, an improved focus on price stability, increased exchange rate flexibility and an effort to reduce distortionary policies (such as programme lending) have delivered signs of improving a historically weak macroeconomic performance and balance of payments position. Inflation fell further in 1H17, averaging 6.9% (6.5% in June on an annual basis). Monetary authorities could meet their objective of bringing inflation below 9% in 2017, depending on the pace of administered price adjustments, volatility of food prices, and the success of keeping inflation and expectations under control in the event of exchange rate volatility. The central bank maintains a tight policy stance and is working on a strategy to reduce inflation to 5% and move toward a full-fledged inflation targeting regime by 2020. The disinflation process is likely to be gradual and improving the effectiveness of monetary policy is dependent upon reducing programme lending and financial dollarisation (71% of deposits). The ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers: Belarus's ratings balance high external vulnerabilities and a track record of frequent crises with relatively strong public finances, a clean debt repayment record and structural indicators, notably, GDP per capita and human development, well above peers. The current account deficit is forecast at 3.2% of GDP in 2017(down from 3.6% in 2016 and below the 5.6% B median) and to average 3.8% in 2018-19, reflecting the improved external demand outlook and the resolution of the oil/gas dispute with Russia. Exports recorded strong growth in the first part of the year and could continue to benefit from the improving growth outlook for Russia, the CIS and Europe. Import recovery, on the other hand, will be contained by the lagging pace of domestic demand. Fitch expects the economy to grow by 0.5% in 2017 (in contrast to its previous forecast of -1% in February) and gain moderate traction in 2018-19 expanding by 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively. The cyclical recovery is being driven by improving external demand in Russia and other key trade partners. Achieving sustained growth in the absence of progress in the reform agenda is likely to be challenging. Fitch expects fiscal policy to remain conservative and focused on generating surpluses for debt repayment purposes. We forecast a surplus of 0.7% of GDP in 2017 for the consolidated budget, (compared with the budget target of 1.4%) due to the still weak performance of the economy and expenditure pressures derived from the social impact of the economic crisis. These factors could further erode the budget surplus in 2018-2019. Fitch forecasts Belarus will run a general government deficit of -1.8% of GDP in 2017, reflecting potential materialisation of guarantees and costs related to banking sector capitalisation and asset clean-up process. However, the financial sector clean-up process could require additional resources over the medium term. Government debt equalled 52.5% of GDP in 2016, but will likely approach the 'B median of 56% in 2017. Fitch includes government guarantees, totalling 10.5% of GDP, in its total debt calculations, due to the high likelihood that the government will need to meet state-owned enterprises' repayment obligations. Belarus's debt is highly exposed to currency volatility (89% is foreign currency-denominated), and interest rate risk (50% floating rate). Regulatory NPLs (the three riskiest categories) stood at 13.6% of gross credit exposure at the beginning of June. Authorities have established the SC Assets Management Agency to address bad assets from the banking sector. Capitalisation levels have improved, but remain modest given high credit risks. The large presence of the public sector (65% of assets) creates fiscal risks for the sovereign due the potential need of further capital injections, execution of guarantees and issuance of securities in exchange of loan transfers. Belarus scores lower than the 'B' median in the World Bank Governance Indicators. Political power is concentrated in the hands of President Lukashenko who has been in power since 1994. The opposition is weak, and Fitch assumes that Lukashenko will remain in power over the medium term. The resolution of the gas price dispute reduces near-term uncertainty, as Russia remains a key partner for Belarus from a trade, financing and political perspectives. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Belarus a score equivalent to a rating of 'B+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LTFC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macro: -1 notch, to reflect a history of weak economic policy management leading to frequent crises. Improved policy consistency could bring macroeconomic performance closer to peers, but growth prospects remain weak. - External finances: -1 notch, to reflect a very high gross external financing requirement, low net international reserves, and reliance on often ad hoc external financial support, which is vulnerable to changes in relations with Russia, to meet external debt obligations. Belarus's net external debt/GDP is high. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LTFC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following risk factors could, individually or collectively, trigger positive rating action: - Enhanced confidence in continued access to external financing and diversification in its sources, supported by a recovery in international reserves. -Sustained consistency of the policy framework resulting in improved macroeconomic stability - An improvement in Belarus's medium-term growth potential, for example stemming from implementation of structural reform agenda. As the Outlook is Positive, Fitch does not anticipate developments with a high likelihood of triggering a downgrade. 