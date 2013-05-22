May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on BP plc's (BP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch is revising the Outlook on BP's Long-term IDR to Stable from Positive because we believe that the likelihood the company will be able to settle all outstanding financial claims, beyond current provisions, for less than the additional USD15bn we indicated as being necessary for an upgrade in the short term has significantly diminished since revising the Outlook to Positive in July 2012.

Fitch is primarily concerned that the company potentially faces several billion dollars of additional payments as part of the claims administrator's interpretation of the Economic and Property Damages Settlement Agreement (EPD Settlement Agreement) with the Plaintiff Steering Committee (PSC).

BP currently estimates the total cost of the EPD Settlement Agreement to be USD8.2bn, but stated in its Q113 stock exchange announcement that even if the company is successful in challenging the claims administrator's interpretation of the EPD Settlement Agreement, the total estimated cost will nevertheless be significantly higher than the current USD8.2bn estimate. If BP is not successful in challenging the claims administrator's interpretation of the EPD Settlement Agreement, a further significant increase to the total estimated cost of the PSC settlement will be required. Furthermore, BP states that the PSC settlement is uncapped, except for economic loss claims related to the Gulf seafood industry.

BP is currently challenging the claims administrator's interpretation of the EDP Settlement agreement, but is not meeting with much success. The US Fifth District Court of Louisiana (New Orleans) affirmed the claims administrator's interpretation of the EDP Settlement Agreement on March 5, 2013. The same court, on April 23, 2013, denied BP's motion to halt payments pending appeal.

Separately, Texas has become the fifth Gulf State to file claims against the company in a suit filed May 17, 2013 in federal court in Beaumont, Texas. Louisiana filed suit against BP in 2010. In January 2013, the States of Alabama, Mississippi and Florida formally presented their claims to BP under OPA 90 for alleged losses totalling USD34bn including economic losses and property damage as a result of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Fitch stated in February 2013 that we did not anticipate the final damages awarded to be as much as USD34bn, but acknowledge large legal uncertainties remain.

The direction of BP's credit rating now increasingly depends on the outcome of its legal proceedings rather than the company's operating performance. Since the time of the accident, Fitch has consistently stated that a final settlement of around USD60bn paid out over several years would allow BP to retain a single 'A' credit rating given the financial resources available to the company. As of Q113, BP had provisioned a total cost of USD42.2bn of which it had paid out USD33.4bn.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

'A+' rating: With a total settlement of less than USD50bn paid out over several years, Fitch anticipates funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage moving toward 2x, which could result in an upgrade over time.

'A-' rating: Total settlement around USD70bn paid out over several years, Fitch anticipates FFO adjusted net leverage moving above 2.5x, which could result in a rating downgrade to 'A-' over time.

In addition to the factors mentioned above, Fitch considers it important for any positive rating action for the company to achieve the goals set out in the company's upstream business strategy unveiled as part of a 10-point plan in October 2011.

The rating actions are as follows:

BP plc

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'

BP Capital Markets

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'

BP Capital Markets America Inc.

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'