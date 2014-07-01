(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Spain-based
CaixaBank,
S.A.'s Outlook to Positive from Negative. Its Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) has been affirmed at 'BBB', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'
and Short-term
IDR at 'F2'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
CaixaBank's Support
Rating (SR) of '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB'.
Fitch has also revised Fundacion Bancaria Caixa d'Estalvis i
Pensions de
Barcelona, "la Caixa" (formerly, Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de
Barcelona; La
Caixa) Outlook to Positive from Negative, while affirming its
ratings at
Long-term IDR 'BBB-' and VR 'bbb-'. La Caixa acts as CaixaBank's
holding
company. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action comment.
The Outlook revision reflects potential further improvements to
asset quality as
the bank continues to reduce non-performing loans (NPL) and real
estate-related
problem assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND VR
CaixaBank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by its
standalone credit
fundamentals as expressed by its VR. The bank's VR primarily
reflects weak,
albeit improving, asset quality and strengthening
capitalisation, which should
be sustained by improving profitability. The VR also reflects
the bank's leading
retail franchise in Spain, which provides it with robust
customer funding and
liquidity.
CaixaBank has seen a gradual decline in its NPLs from their peak
in mid-2013. We
expect NPLs to trend further downwards in 2014 as the Spanish
economy slowly
recovers, and this downwards trend should be helped by the
bank's record in
recovering arrears. At end-1Q14, CaixaBank's NPL ratio stood at
11.6% (14.3%,
including foreclosures) with a coverage of 60%. We consider this
coverage
adequate as the bulk of NPLs are backed by mortgage collateral.
Asset quality should further be helped by the bank's efforts to
reduce its risk
appetite, mainly through a gradual reduction in its exposure to
real estate
developers, although this still represents almost 15% of gross
loans and
foreclosures. The bank also has restructured substandard loans
that are not
included in NPLs, and a reduction of this portfolio would
further strengthen
asset quality.
CaixaBank's capitalisation has strengthened, following the
reduction of the
bank's balance sheet size, the conversion of mandatory
convertibles, and some
earnings retention. In addition, capital has benefited from an
amendment of
Spanish corporate tax legislation that has led to lower
deductions for deferred
tax assets, and from the regulatory treatment of CaixaBank as a
financial
conglomerate. CaixaBank's end-1Q14 Fitch core
capital/risk-weighted assets ratio
was good at an estimated 12.6%, but still remains at risk from
unreserved NPLs.
Earnings in 2013 were affected by one-off items and Fitch
expects profitability
to improve in 2014, largely due to lower funding costs. In
addition, the bank
expects to achieve planned cost synergies that, together with a
gradual decline
in loan impairment charges, should improve internal capital
generation.
CaixaBank's diversified funding structure and sound liquidity is
reflected in
its VR. Strong de-leveraging, which should continue in 2014,
albeit at a slower
pace, and an increased deposit franchise have roughly closed the
gap between
loans and deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND VR
The bank's IDRs are sensitive to the same key rating factors of
the VR. The
Positive Outlook indicates upside potential for CaixaBank's VR
and,
consequently, the Long-term IDR.
The bank's VR may be upgraded if the bank manages to further
reduce problem
assets, continuing the trend seen in the last two quarters. Any
upgrade would be
contingent on capitalisation remaining sound. Upward momentum
for the ratings
could also result from an improvement of operating
profitability, including
pre-impairment operating profit.
Downward pressure on the VR, which we do not expect in the
short-term, could
arise from deteriorated asset quality and weaker profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CaixaBank's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB' take into account Fitch's
expectation of
a high probability of state support to the bank, if required.
This is due to
CaixaBank's systemic importance in Spain, with a national market
share of
deposits of close to 15%.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's
assumptions around
Spain's ability and willingness to provide timely support to
banks. Of these,
the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in the
implementation of the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive and Single Resolution
Mechanism, which will
result in a downgrade of the SR to '5' and a revision of the SRF
to 'No Floor',
most likely in late 2014 or 1H15. Timing will be influenced by
progress made on
bank resolution legislation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LA CAIXA'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
La Caixa is the holding company with a 60.5% stake in CaixaBank,
its main
operating subsidiary. La Caixa's IDRs and VR are linked to
CaixaBank's. La Caixa
is rated one notch below CaixaBank to reflect a planned dilution
of the stake to
55.9%, following the conversions of exchangeable bond issues of
La Caixa. The
notching also reflects double-leverage, which remains somewhat
high at about
125%.
On 16 June 2014 La Caixa was converted into a banking
foundation, in compliance
with the 27 December 2013 law on savings banks and banking
foundations and no
longer holds a banking license. This is part of the
reorganisation of the group
announced by La Caixa's board of directors on 10 April 2014 and
approved by its
General Assembly on 22 May 2014 (see "Fitch Affirms La Caixa at
'BBB-' On
Announcement of Reorganisation Plans" published 14 April, 2014
at
www.fitchratings.com).
In assessing La Caixa's debt-servicing ability, Fitch considers
cash flows from
CaixaBank, and cash flows from its wholly-owned Criteria
CaixaHolding S.A.U's
stakes of 34.5% in Gas Natural SDG, S.A. (BBB+/Stable) and 19.2%
in Abertis
Infraestructuras, S.A. (BBB+/Negative). These investments have
provided fairly
stable dividends to Criteria. Moreover, Criteria has a stock of
less liquid
equity holdings and legacy real estate assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LA CAIXA'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
La Caixa's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to the same
factors that might drive a change to CaixaBank's IDRs. A higher
double-leverage
ratio and/or a weakening of its ability to service debt would
also affect La
Caixa's ratings, although Fitch sees the latter as fairly
unlikely in the
foreseeable future.
Upon completion of the reorganisation, La Caixa's IDRs and debt
ratings will be
withdrawn, and Fitch may assign ratings to Criteria, which will
potentially be
at the same level as La Caixa for the reasons noted in the above
referenced
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LA CAIXA'S SR AND SRF
La Caixa's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's
belief that support
cannot be relied upon as it is a holding company, rather than a
deposit-taker.
Upon completion of the group's reorganisation, these ratings
will be withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
CaixaBank and La
Caixa are all notched down from their VRs, in accordance with
Fitch's assessment
of non-performance and relative loss severity risks, reflecting
below-average
loss severity for this type of debt.
The debt ratings are sensitive to changes in CaixaBank's VR.
Subordinated debt
of La Caixa will be transferred to Criteria following the
completion of the
reorganisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
CaixaBank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'F2'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Upper tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+'
La Caixa:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
