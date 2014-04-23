(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised Carrefour SA's (Carrefour) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BBB'.

The Positive Outlook reflects signs of a successful turnaround in Carrefour's French business in 2013 (including strong operating margin improvement and better price positioning), rapid de-leveraging over the past two years and its reinforced financial flexibility.

Fitch does not expect net debt to continue to substantially decrease over the next two years, following the divestment of non-core assets and as the company enters a comprehensive store investment phase. However, the agency believes that Carrefour will be able to generate sustained sales and profit growth through accelerated capex, leading to funds from operations (FFO) generation and further credit metric enhancement. This could then support an upgrade to 'BBB+' within the next 12-18 months.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Improved Operating Margin

In 2013 Carrefour's operating margin increased to 2.9% from 2.7% in 2012, mainly due to a substantial improvement in France, where its share of profits increased to 51% of the group total (2012: 42%). We expect the improvement in the operating profit margin to be at least sustainable at the group level. This reflects a structural improvement in the French operations' cost structure, as well as expected stabilisation of the foreign operations' profitability. Spain shows signs of recovery, while Latin America's increasing profitability, based on strong organic sales growth, should compensate for recurring weaknesses in Asia.

French Turnaround

Last year marked a turning point in Carrefour's French operations, with the fastest organic growth since 2007 and its operating margin up by 80 bps year-on-year at 3.4%. Hypermarket sales are back in growth territory and gross margins have seen strong increases due to an improved commercial mix. As Carrefour's largest market, France is key to its business profile enhancement.

The rating assumes further investments in sales (refurbishment, acceleration of expansion) and in costs (ongoing IT and logistics restructuring). Sustainable profit improvement in the French operations will depend on Carrefour's capacity to generate sufficiently high sales volumes to offset the recurring "price reductions" (margin sacrifice) required in a highly competitive environment that is still characterised by weak consumer confidence.

Strengthened Financial Flexibility

Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (excluding financial services) decreased to 3.1x in 2013 from 3.8x in 2011 while the group enjoys a strong liquidity profile. The group has used most of its non-core business disposal proceeds to reduce debt. A prudent financial policy, with limited dividends and capex outflows led to positive free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2012 and 2013. The Positive Outlook reflects our confidence that Carrefour will enter a virtuous cycle of financial and business profile improvements as financial flexibility generates further operating performance gains, notably through capex acceleration.

Foreign Operations Next Challenge

The success of the final part of Carrefour's renewal strategy will depend on accelerating sales and profit growth from foreign operations as the French market matures. This will be important to ensuring the long-term sustainability of sound credit metrics.

In this respect the Chinese market has not yet improved despite Carrefour's growing scale (236 hypermarkets at end-2013). While Spain is showing signs of recovery, Italy remains Carrefour's weakness in Europe. Latin America enjoys solid organic growth but faces increasing competition. The Positive Outlook assumes that management will achieve a more balanced growth profile across all regions through accelerated store renovation and expansion in Latin America, expansion in China and the Italian turnaround process, among others. Deleveraging to Continue

Fitch expects lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (excluding financial services) to be at or below 3.0x by 2016. Net debt should remain fairly stable, with no material deterioration expected in the group's cash balances.

At the FCF level, we assume that increasing capex should be offset by the continuation of a prudent financial policy, notably regarding working capital management and dividend distribution. FCF should mostly absorb remaining tax litigation payments and limited acquisition activity. Carrefour's leverage and FFO fixed charge cover ratios should benefit from growing FFO generation. In the short-term this will be supported by maintaining a low level of absolute debt, as well as contained interest and restructuring costs.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

-Group EBIT margin sustained at above 3%, mainly reflecting further improvement in France and the stabilisation of other European operations; together with positive FCF generation on a sustained basis

-FFO fixed charge cover sustained at or above 3.0x (2013: 2.6x)

-Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (excluding financial services) sustained at around 3.0x (corresponding to 2.5x on EBITDAR basis)

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

-Group EBIT margin falling to 2.5% or below

-Recurring negative FCF, reflecting a further deterioration of the consumer environment and/or no impact from Carrefour's initiatives to improve its operating performance

-FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x

-Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (excluding financial services) trending towards 4.0x (corresponding to 3.5x on EBITDAR basis)