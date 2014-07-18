(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Cassa
del Trentino SpA's
(CdT) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term
Foreign and
Local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1'. Fitch has also affirmed CdT's bonds and
notes at
Long-term 'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook change reflects a recent similar rating action on
the Province of
Trento (A/Stable/F1; see "Fitch Revises Trento's Outlook to
Stable, Affirms A"
dated 18 July 2014), which fully owns and exerts strategic and
operational
control over CdT. The latter is the financial arm/treasurer of
the province and
distributes provincial resources to finance municipalities and
other
not-for-profit entities on Trento's territory.
CdT's ratings reflect the Province of Trento's continued strong
financial
support and full control, which Fitch does not expect to change
over the medium
term. CdT's ratings are aligned with those of its sponsor by
virtue of the
guarantee provided by the province on CdT's debt transactions
under provincial
law 13/1973 art. 8bis. The guarantee also extends to CdT's
future issuance.
Fitch uses a top-down approach to rate CdT as part of its
"Ratings of Public
Sector Entities - Outside the United States" criteria.
Following CdT's incorporation of Tecnofin Trentina in 2013, an
equity
participation vehicle which previously held a stake in CdT, the
Province of
Trento became CdT's sole shareholder, with neutral effect on
both governance and
profitability. On the other hand, as Tecnofin Trentina's assets
were almost
totally equity-funded, CdT's capitalisation was strengthened,
growing to EUR111m
in 2013 from EUR42m ad end-2012.
Fitch expects CdT's debt to increase to EUR1.5bn by 2016 from
EUR1.3bn at
end-2013 as it continues to support capital spending of
provincial cities and
companies. A third of its debt is amortising and the remainder
is of bullet
maturity. CdT has set aside cash provisions yearly (EUR317m at
end-2013) for the
latter, in accordance with internal policy. All bonds and loans
are fixed-rate
with the exception of EUR325m bonds maturing in 2014 and 2015.
To refinance the bonds expiring in 2014-2015, CdT tapped into
its EUR800m EMTN
programme for EUR215m (leaving residual availability of about
EUR120m, or 15% of
the programme). CdT traditionally maintains adequate liquidity
with cash
accounting, on average, for about a third of financial debt.
Also, if need be,
CdT has access to credit lines from the province's treasury bank
(law 4/1975
art. 5) and the province can advance subsidies (Law 7/1979 art.
9 bis).
Fitch expects CdT's net interest margin to remain stable at
EUR16m over the
medium term, as lower interest rates offset increased activity,
and also partly
reflecting its not-for-profit mission. The higher level of
personnel expenditure
(from the merger with Tecnofin Trentina) is expected to be fully
offset by
higher dividend inflows of around EUR5m in 2014-2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in the sponsor's ratings would be reflected on those of
CdT. A
downgrade for CdT could also result from a change in its statute
and/or in the
legislative framework that weakens its link with the province.
