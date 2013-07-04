(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised China Fishery Group Limited's (China Fishery) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating, and its USD300m senior unsecured notes are affirmed at 'BB-'. The Outlook has been revised to Negative following China Fishery's higher-than-expected offer of USD778m for the entire equity interest in Copeinca from the previously stated valuation of USD600m. Fitch expects this higher acquisition price and a weaker-than-expected performance in the Peruvian fishmeal industry this year to increase China Fishery's 2013 leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, to above 3.0x, before falling marginally below this level in 2014. Nevertheless, the risk remains for China Fishery's leverage to be above 3.0x, in the event of operational or capital budgeting surprises. KEY RATING DRIVERS Reduced financial flexibility: Fitch expects China Fishery's leverage to exceed 3.0x following its Copeinca acquisition despite having raised USD278m from an April rights issue. Fitch does not expect any imminent further equity fund-raising after this rights issue. Operating cash flow will also have to be channelled towards deleveraging as debt drawn down for the Copeinca acquisition is being repaid. Defensive operation supports ratings: China Fishery's ratings reflect its resilient operation towards climate and market environmental changes as evidenced by its stable EBITDAR. Weaker volumes due to lower fishing harvests are often compensated by higher selling prices. This is evident in strong price increases of Peruvian fishmeal and fish oil as a result of significantly lower total allowable catch (TAC) for Peru anchovies for the two fishing seasons starting in November 2012 and May 2013. Prices of Peruvian fishmeal at end-March hit a record USD2,200 per metric ton compared with between USD1,200 and USD1,600 in 2012. As a result China Fishery's H113 EBITDAR margin rose to 45% versus 40% for 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action, such as a change in Outlook to Stable, include: -A fall in adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to below 3x in FY14 (ending September) -No material changes to contract supply operations leading to substantial cash losses -Maintaining operating EBITDAR margin above 30% Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - any of the above factors not being met Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Cosmo Zhang Director +852 2263 9696 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.