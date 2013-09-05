(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised China-based Intime Retail (Group) Company Limited's (Intime) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BB'.

The Outlook revision reflects a weaker operating environment for department store operators in China, which adds uncertainty to the timing of Intime's deleveraging following a period of high capex.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

2013 leverage stays high: Intime's H113 annualised funds from operation net leverage adjusted for lease, payables and customer deposits (funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage) was at 5.12x. Fitch expects 2013 adjusted net leverage to peak at 5.5x as this year will see the highest capex for Intime. This will be up from 4.6x in 2012 despite a 16% yoy increase in H113 EBITDA as adjusted net debt continued to rise by CNY711m.

Challenging operating environment: Growing population, continued urbanisation, rising disposable income and government policy all point to steady growth in retail in the long term. However, other store formats such as shopping malls and online retail are threatening department stores' share of the retail industry.

This implies department store revenue growth might underperform overall retail market growth over the medium term. As such Fitch believes Intime's department store operations will grow at a slower pace than previously expected. Expansion into shopping malls should provide diversification benefits although this is still modest at just five shopping malls compared with 27 department stores at end- H113.

High H113 growth unsustainable: Fitch believes it is difficult for Intime to repeat from 2014 the 13.7% same store sales growth (SSSG) seen in H113. Intime's Q213 SSSG of 19% may not be sustainable as it was boosted by mid-year sales promotion, and fast-growing stores established in 2011 and in 2012. Intime's longer-term SSSG is likely to trend towards the 7.6% growth that its top 10 largest and more stable stores showed in H113.

Long deleveraging process: Intime's on-going effort to divest non-core assets, together with growing EBITDA and slowing capex, are key factors driving its deleveraging. The completion of CNY500m non-core assets disposal and its combined book value of CNY1,372m in non-core assets and development properties at end-June 2013 helped to fund its CNY2.1bn capital commitment at end-2012. New stores contributing in 2014 will drive over 50% of Intime's concessionaire commission growth, helping to increase EBITDA by an estimated CNY200m. All these together should help keep Intime's 2014 adjusted net leverage within 4.5x-5.0x.

Liquidity position has strengthened: Fitch expects Intime to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) from 2014. This, together with the combined CNY4.2bn bank facilities and its H113 cash holdings of CNY1.7bn, is sufficient to meet the repayment of Intime's total debt of CNY5.4bn as at end-H113. Intime has in June 2013 obtained a new dual-currency three-year term loan facility of up to HKD750m and USD266m. This dual currency facility will be used to refinance HKD1,941bn convertible bonds due in October 2013 and the balance will be used for repayment of other borrowings. It also has undrawn banking facilities of CNY2bn.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO adjusted net leverage rising above 4.5x on a sustained basis

- generating negative FCF on a sustained basis

Positive: As the current Rating is on Negative Outlook Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments, individually or collectively, with a material likelihood of leading to a rating upgrade. The Outlook will be revised to Stable if:

- FFO adjusted net leverage trends lower towards 4.5x in 2014; and

-neutral FCF is being generated on a sustained basis