ReportMOSCOW, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Ukraine's
City of Kyiv's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to
Negative from
Stable. The agency also affirmed Kyiv's Long-term foreign and
local currency
ratings at 'B-'.
Fitch has also downgraded the city's National Long-term rating
to 'BBB(ukr)'
from 'BBB+(ukr)'. The Outlook on the National Long-term rating
is Negative. Its
Short-term foreign currency rating was affirmed at 'B'.
Kyiv's outstanding senior unsecured eurobonds totalling USD550m
(US225407AA34,
US50154TAA34, XS0644750027 and XS0233620235) were affirmed at
'B-'. Its domestic
bonds totalling UAH5.4bn (UA4000142707, UA4000142715,
UA4000142723,
UA4000142731, UA4000142749 and UA4000142884) were downgraded to
'BBB(ukr)' from
'BBB+(ukr)' and affirmed at 'B-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
This rating actions follow the downgrade of Ukraine's Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B-' from 'B' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Ukraine to 'B-';
Outlook Negative'
dated 8 November 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
The City of Kyiv's Outlook has been revised to Negative because
under Fitch's
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States' local and regional governments cannot be rated above the
sovereign.
Affirmation of the city's Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings reflects
Kyiv's status as Ukraine's political, economic, and financial
capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A further downgrade could result from any downgrade of Ukraine's
sovereign
ratings, adverse changes to the institutional framework or
weakening of the
budgetary performance leading to a significant deterioration in
the city's debt
position.
The ratings could be positively affected by Ukraine's Outlook
being revised to
Stable or by an upgrade of the sovereign, accompanied by an
improvement in the
financial position of the city.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States' dated 9 April 2013 and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities
Outside the
United States' dated 4 march 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
