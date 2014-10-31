(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
the Italian City of Milan to Stable from Negative and affirmed
the Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' and its
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook change to Stable factors in Fitch's expectations
that Milan will be
able to tackle budgetary pressures in 2015 stemming from the
upcoming World
Expo, while maintaining debt close to 150% of operating revenue
in the 2014-2016
period.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fiscal performance: We forecast that growing property tax
revenue in both 2014
and 2015 and rising tourist tax revenue on higher number of
visitors for the
EXPO, would offset cuts in subsidies under the national spending
review, and
contribute to restoring Milan's operating performance. Fitch
believes the
adjusted operating balance will hover around EUR250m, or 8% or
revenue, just
sufficient to cover debt servicing requirements. Mindful of a
rigid budget,
Milan's investment plan is sized to about EUR300m per annum, or
a modest 10% of
total spending. As the national government relaxes borrowing
rules from 2015
Fitch expects Milan to fund up to 50% of investments with debt.
MEDIUM
Economy: Milan's benefits from a wealthy and diversified economy
as shown by a
GDP per capita about 50% above the EU28 average. Visitors during
the six-month
World Expo in 2015 will help foster GDP growth, which Fitch
projects at about 1%
versus a stagnant 2014. Despite weak economic performance in
recent years Milan
continues to attract foreign workers, sustaining population
growth and
revitalising the local labour market. In the medium term,
however, Fitch
believes the unemployment rate will continue to hover at around
the 2013's 8%
rate (Italy's 12.5%).
The ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Debt: We forecast debt to stand at about EUR4bn in the medium
term,
corresponding to 150% of the city's budget. Interest payments,
representing
about 4% of operating revenue in 2013, or half of the 8% limit
established by
Italian legislation, allow scope for more borrowings, which
Fitch forecasts at a
cumulative EUR450m for 2014-2016. The city's municipal
companies' total
financial debt (about EUR650m) is not a burden for the city, as
these companies
tend to balance their accounts. Fitch expects debt service
requirements to
remain around 9.5% of current revenue, and the debt-to-current
balance to be
below 30 years in the medium term.
Management: Milan's annual provisions of about EUR200m offset
difficult-to-collect receivables, such as road fines and rents,
thereby
protecting its operating cash flows. Fitch expects Milan's
liquidity to hover
around EUR500m in 2014-2015, covering debt service by about 2x.
Milan's fund
balance of about EUR2.3bn, or close to 50% of operating revenue,
is largely
earmarked for investment and impaired receivables.
Institutional framework: As a city with an above-average fiscal
capacity Milan
contributes about EUR200m in equalisation revenues to other
municipalities.
Public subsidies account for a modest 10% of its operating
revenue. While the
city remains subject to contributions for the reduction of the
national deficit,
such as those stemming from the upcoming 2015 budget law, Fitch
is confident in
the central government providing financial support, particularly
if the EXPO
2015 puts pressure on Milan's spending for transportation and
security, among
others.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Milan's ratings may be downgraded if the operating margin
weakens towards 5%, or
if the debt burden grows towards 200% of its operating revenue.
Conversely, a change of Italy's Outlook to Positive would lead
to a similar
rating action on Milan's Outlook, provided the city outperforms
Fitch's
projections.
