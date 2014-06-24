(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has today revised the Outlook on CS Energy
Limited's (CS Energy) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Negative from Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed CS Energy's
Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs at 'AA' and 'F1+' respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Outlook Revision: The revision in Outlook to Negative from Stable follows the
inclusion of proceeds from sales of state-owned generation companies in
Queensland, including CS Energy, in the state budget in June 2014, increasing
the possibility of privatisation of these entities. The rating of CS Energy is
currently closely linked to the ratings of the state of Queensland.
Weakening Linkages with State: The Outlook revision reflects a weakening in the
strategic linkages between the State of Queensland (QLD, 'AA'/Stable) and the
company, should the entity be privatised, as viewed under Fitch's
parent-subsidiary rating methodology. The proposed timing of this transaction
is, however, only likely after the next state election due in mid-2015, given
the state government's commitment to seek a public mandate through the state
election. A sale of the assets can lead to a material weakening of the rating
linkages with the state leading to a multiple-notch downgrade of CS Energy's
ratings to a level consistent with its stand-alone credit profile.
Integrated with the State: Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC, 'AA'/Stable),
the state borrowing authority, provides CS Energy with long-term funding and
short-term liquidity. The state also effectively controls the appointment of CS
Energy's board, and its capex and cash distribution policies.
Standalone Credit Profile: CSE's standalone credit profile reflects its merchant
generation business and consequent exposure to wholesale pool prices. Financial
performance for the financial year to end-June 2013 (FY13) continues to be
affected by weak electricity demand growth, surplus generation capacity in
Queensland and lower than targeted generation output from disruption in
availability of coal supplies. CSE also incurred sizeable emission costs in
FY13, which were higher than it was able to recover from the market.
Higher Future Plant Utilisation: CSE's generation mix comprises predominantly of
coal-fired generation. Higher domestic gas prices and lower emissions-related
costs, expected under the new Federal government policy, enhance the
considerable cost advantage of coal-fired generation over competing gas-fired
generation. CSE's financial performance in future will benefit from higher
coal-fired generation plant utilisation as well as from a repeal of current
emissions legislation.
CS Energy is a Queensland state-owned power generator, with a trading generation
capacity of 4,035 megawatts across four sites, from a mixture of coal-fired and
pumped storage hydro power generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Considered unlikely given the likely announcement of sale/lease of
these assets at the next state election
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Downgrade in Queensland's ratings
-Sale of the company will likely result in a multi-notch downgrade