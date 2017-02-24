(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed de
Volksbank NV's
(formerly SNS Bank NV) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' and
revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB+(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to Volksbank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to
significant derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties.
The rating actions are part of a portfolio review of major Dutch
banking groups
rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Outlook revision reflects Volksbank's improved asset
quality, solid
capitalisation and Fitch's expectation that the bank will
maintain conservative
underwriting standards while delivering stable and sound
operating
profitability. The ratings also factor in the bank's
concentrated franchise,
which focuses on Dutch mortgage lending.
Volksbank's asset quality continued to improve in 2016,
supported by the growing
economy and the recovering housing market in the Netherlands.
The bank's
impaired loans/gross loans ratio (1.2% at end-2016) is low
compared with
similarly rated banks, but this reflects its lending mix with
over 90% being
granular residential mortgage loans. Impaired mortgage loans
(0.9% at end-2016)
are now in line with the three largest Dutch banks, and the bank
reported
releases of loan allowances in 2016. We expect asset quality
metrics to remain
resilient, reflecting the benign domestic operating environment
but also the
bank's more conservative risk appetite than in the past and its
focus on a
single low-risk product.
Volksbank's risk-weighted capitalisation is solid, with a fully
loaded common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 29.6% at end-2016, boosted
by low
risk-weights on residential mortgage loans. Leverage ratio (5.3%
on a
fully-loaded basis) is reasonable for a retail-focused bank. The
bank targets a
leverage ratio above 4.25%, which should support the CET1
capital ratio at above
20%, provided risk-weights remain stable.
Volksbank's operating profitability is sound, with an operating
profit/risk-weighted assets ratio of around 4% in 2016, and is
supported by low
LICs and reasonable cost efficiency. At the same time,
Volksbank's earnings rely
on interest income from a single product, and its pricing power
is more limited
given that it operates in a concentrated and highly competitive
market. The
pressure on net interest margin has increased, and we expect it
to persist in
2017 as further deposit repricing has become more difficult in
light of already
low deposits rates. In addition, we expect Volksbank to
gradually build up a
buffer of eligible debt to meet the upcoming minimum requirement
for own funds
and eligible liabilities. We expect profitability to remain
sound, however, as
the bank's continued cost focus should partly offset these
pressures.
Deposits make up the majority of Volksbank's funding.
Volksbank's smaller
franchise means the bank may have to be more competitive in
pricing deposits
than its larger peers should it need to raise additional funding
quickly,
although the difference has been minimal recently in light of
overall low
interest rates. We expect Volksbank to maintain sound access to
deposits, even
if profitability is affected. Liquidity is sound, underpinned by
a large buffer
of liquid assets that far exceeds maturing debt in 2017-2018.
A DCR has been assigned to Volksbank due to its derivatives
activity. The DCR is
at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because under Dutch
legislation,
derivative counterparties have no preferential status over other
senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full
extraordinary support
from the sovereign if Volksbank becomes non-viable. The EU's
Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for
eurozone banks
provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of a bank
receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt is rated one notch below Volksbank's VR,
reflecting the
higher-than-average loss severity of this type of debt than
senior unsecured
obligations. Fitch does not apply additional notching for
incremental
non-performance risk relative to the VR given that any loss
absorption would
only occur once the bank reaches the point of non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
An upgrade is contingent upon successful execution of the bank's
strategy,
demonstrated resilience of the business model through delivering
very strong
financial metrics, and continued adherence to a conservative
risk appetite. The
Outlook would likely be revised back to Stable if these
expectations are not
met.
While currently not Fitch's base case, Volksbank's ratings could
come under
pressure if its risk appetite increases, for example through
loosening
underwriting standards or a significant shift in business model,
particularly if
that would worsen asset quality and capitalisation in the longer
term. Less
prudent liquidity management would also be negative for the
rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the Support Rating or upward revision of the
Support Rating Floor
would be contingent on a positive change in the Dutch
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED BEBT
Subordinated debt is sensitive to changes in Volksbank's VR. It
is also
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of loss severity or
non-performance
risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
Volksbank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'BBB+(dcr)'
Long-Term senior debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-Term senior debt rating: affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated (Tier 2) debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 299 174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019503
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
