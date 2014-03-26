(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Deutsche Bank AG's
Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the
Short-term IDR at
'F1+', the Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', the Support Rating (SR)
at '1' and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+'. A full list of rating
actions, including
actions on Deutsche Bank's main subsidiaries and debt ratings,
is provided at
the end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook on Deutsche Bank's support-driven
Long-term IDR to
Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability of
support from the
German state, if ever required, is likely to decline during the
next one to two
years.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the
global trading and
universal banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally
active banking
groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance.
Earnings pressure
in securities businesses, particularly in fixed income, and
continued conduct
and regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by stronger
balance sheets
as capitalisation and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts
stronger GDP
growth in most economies, which should contribute to a more
balanced economic
environment, which however is likely to remain challenging in
2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
Deutsche Bank's Long- and Short-term IDRs, SR, SRF and senior
debt ratings
reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high
probability of
support from the German state (AAA/Stable) if required, and the
Long-term IDR is
at its SRF. Our view of support likelihood for Deutsche Bank is
based mostly on
its systemic importance in Germany, its global
interconnectedness given its size
and operations in investment banking, significant deposit market
share and its
position as a key provider of financial services to the German
economy.
The Negative Outlook on Deutsche Bank's Long-term IDR reflects
Fitch's view that
there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state
support for
financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative,
regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect to see the EU's
Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) voted through European parliament in
the coming
weeks and implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or
in 1H15. We
also expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) for eurozone
banks in this time horizon. These two developments will, in
Fitch's view, dilute
the influence Germany has in deciding how German banks are
resolved and increase
the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if these fall
foul of
solvability assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
As Deutsche Bank's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, the
sensitivities of its IDRs
are predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF
are sensitive to
progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The
directive requires 'bail
in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be
recapitalised with
state funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks
'resolvable' without
jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for
eurozone
policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an
overriding rating
factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior creditors
receiving full support
from the sovereign if ever required, despite its systemic
importance, will
diminish substantially.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation
in the near term
and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to
being ready in the
next one to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade
Deutsche Bank's
Support Rating to '5' and revise down its SRF to 'No Floor'. The
timing at this
stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that Deutsche
Bank's Long-term
IDR would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which as
it currently
stands, would mean a one notch downgrade to 'A'. After a
revision of the SRF,
the Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be sensitive to the same
factors that
affect its VR.
Deutsche Bank's Short-term IDR and Short-term debt rating are
sensitive to a
downward revision of the SRF and therefore the Long-term IDR. A
downgrade of the
Long-term IDR to 'A' would result in a downgrade of the
Short-term IDR and debt
rating to 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Deutsche Bank's VR reflects the bank's profile, which combines a
strong
franchise in domestic and European corporate and retail banking
with a large
global investment banking business. The bank has a strong global
franchise in
several securities business segments, particularly in global
fixed income, which
Fitch considers more volatile than commercial banking
operations. Deutsche
Bank's presence in investment banking is balanced by a sound
market position in
domestic retail banking, and Fitch expects the bank to improve
the profitability
of the segment once it can realise synergies and benefits from
the large
additional customer base that came with the acquisition of
Deutsche Postbank
(Postbank).
The bank's VR includes Fitch's expectation that it will make
progress in
improving earnings. This should be helped by reducing non-core
assets, which are
an earnings drag, by improving efficiency and by the full
integration of
Postbank.
Fitch considers Deutsche Bank's risk controls sound - which
underpin the VR - as
the bank has sizeable exposures to credit and market risk.
Underwriting
standards are sound, but the bank remains exposed to non-core
assets, which it
is actively reducing. This should help to improve asset quality
further and also
result in reduced leverage exposure.
Deutsche Bank's capitalisation based on risk-weighted assets
(RWA) has improved,
and the bank's fully-applied Basel III common equity tier 1
(CET1) ratio of 9.7%
is within the peer group range. The bank has also improved its
leverage ratio
which, however, remains weaker than its US peers'. Plans to
reduce leverage
exposure further should result in leverage being more in line
with peers,
although Fitch expects Deutsche Bank's leverage ratio to remain
at the low end
of the GTUB range because management considers risk-weighted
capitalisation to
be a more meaningful measure. Fitch expects Deutsche Bank to be
able to manage
the evolving capital requirements for legal entities within the
group, including
new local capital requirements for its US subsidiaries, by
reallocating
businesses and capital across legal entities within the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The strong presence in investment banking, where the group
allocated about 40%
of active equity at end-2013, means that an upgrade of the VR is
unlikely in the
medium term. The VR factors in Fitch's expectation that Deutsche
Bank will
improve earnings from core businesses partly by reducing
operating expenses and
make progress in exiting non-core assets.
Fitch considers Deutsche Bank's profitability targets to be
ambitious but
expects the bank to strengthen earnings by 2015, and the
integration of Postbank
should help to increase contribution from retail banking
operations. Failure to
show some improvement in underlying earnings in 2014 would put
Deutsche Bank's
VR under pressure. The VR is also sensitive to any deviation
from Fitch's
expectation that the bank will maintain capitalisation in line
with its peers
and reduce leverage exposure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Deutsche
Bank and its
subsidiaries are all notched down from Deutsche Bank's VR in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
loss severity risk profiles. Deutsche Bank has not issued any
Basel
III-compliant hybrid capital instruments to date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by Deutsche
Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change
in Deutsche
Bank's VR. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to any
change in their
notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of
the probability
of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the
issuer's VR. This
may reflect a change in capital management in the bank or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUSBIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Postbank's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent Deutsche
Bank. Fitch
considers Postbank as core to Deutsche Bank's plans to
strengthen its domestic
retail banking. Fitch views the control and profit-and-loss
transfer agreement
between DB Finanz-Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Deutsche Bank, and
Postbank as a strong indication of support.
The IDRs of the other rated subsidiaries are also equalised with
Deutsche Bank's
to reflect their core role within the group's operations and
their integration
with the parent bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As the IDRs of the subsidiaries, which are on Negative Outlook,
are equalised
with those of Deutsche Bank to reflect support from their
ultimate parent, they
are sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide
support, which
Fitch currently does not expect, or from changes in Deutsche
Bank's IDRs.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must
register in advance using the link below and are requested to
dial in early:


The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating, affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: Long-term: affirmed at
'A+';
Short-term affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Postbank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed
at 'AA'/'AA emr'
PB Finance (Delaware); Inc:
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Deutsche Bank Securities
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: Long-term affirmed at 'A+'; Short-term affirmed at
'F1+'
Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: Long-term affirmed at
'A+'; Short-term
affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Deutsche Bank Australia Ltd.
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Deutsche Bank Financial LLC
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust I: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust VI: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust VII: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust VIII: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust IX: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust X: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust XI: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust II: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust III: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III (Germany): affirmed at
'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust IV (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-'
ProSecure Funding Limited Partnership (LP Jersey): affirmed at
'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Christian Scarafia (Deutsche Bank AG)
Senior Director
+44 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Patrick Rioual (Deutsche Postbank AG)
Director
+69 768076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf (Deutsche Bank AG, Deutsche Postbank AG)
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status

