(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Douro Finance B.V.'s Series 2014-180 (ISIN:
XS1059406451) EUR32m credit linked secured limited recourse floating rate notes due 2027 to
Positive from Negative and affirmed them at 'BBB-sf'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the revision of the Outlook on Caixabank
(BBB/Positive/F2), one of the risk-presenting entities as issuer of the charged
assets. Fitch revised CaixaBank's Outlook to Positive from Negative and affirmed
its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' on 1 July 2014.
The other risk-presenting entity is BBVA (A-/Stable/F2) as the notes are exposed
to the risk of BBVA defaulting under the swap contract with the issuer. Fitch
upgraded BBVA to 'A-' from 'BBB+' on 29 May 2014, one notch above the Spanish
sovereign rating as it benefits from solid retail franchises in a number of
European and Latin American countries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is influenced by the combined default risk of the two
risk-presenting entities. Their rating is one notch lower than the rating of the
lowest rated risk-presenting entity.
The notes are secured by a senior unsecured debt obligation of Caixabank
delivered as charged assets. A default of the charged assets would result in the
termination of the series.