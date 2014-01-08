(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Edison
International's
(EIX) Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed the
ratings of EIX and its core utility operating subsidiary,
Southern California
Edison (SCE), as follows:
EIX
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB'.
SCE
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior secured at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Senior secured pollution control revenue bonds at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured pollution control revenue bonds at 'A';
--Preferred at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Short-term secured at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook for SCE is Stable.
Approximately $11.2 billion of EIX and SCE long- and short-term
debt outstanding
as of Sept. 30, 2013 is affected by the rating actions.
Key rating drivers for EIX and SCE include:
--Uncertainty regarding claw-backs in Edison Mission Energy's
(EME) bankruptcy
proceeding;
--The balanced regulatory compact in the state of California and
the ability to
timely recover prudently incurred costs in rates;
--Strong projected utility operating cash flows, earnings and
credit metrics;
--SCE's tiered rate structure and long-term concerns around
competitive inroads
from alternative energy supply.
The Positive Rating Outlook at EIX reflects the meaningful
improvement to its
consolidated creditworthiness as greater clarity emerges during
pending EME
bankruptcy proceedings.
While the timing of the acquisition of EME by NRG Energy,
Inc.(NRG), targeted by
NRG to close by the end of first quarter 2014, is uncertain, the
proposed
acquisition, in Fitch's view, moves EME closer to resolution of
its
restructuring in bankruptcy. Fitch believes a reasonable outcome
regarding
claw-back efforts by certain EME creditors later this year would
support
improving EIX credit ratings and a potential equalization of EIX
and SCE's IDRs
over time in a reasonable worst-case scenario.
Future adverse developments in the EME bankruptcy from an EIX
credit
point-of-view cannot be ruled out and are a source of
uncertainty for investors.
Nonetheless, a reasonable solution to pending claw-back issues
is a likely
catalyst for future EIX credit rating upgrades and supports the
Rating Outlook
revision to Positive at EIX.
The affirmation of EIX and SCE's ratings primarily reflects the
strong credit
profile of the holding company's core operating electric utility
subsidiary,
SCE.
The utility benefits from a balanced state and federal
regulatory environment
that includes, among other credit-supportive features, revenue
decoupling,
forward test years in regularly scheduled general rate cases
(GRC), bifurcation
of cost-of-capital proceedings from GRCs, pre-approval of capex,
and riders for
recovery of key expense items outside of GRC proceedings.
The balanced regulatory compact in California mitigates concerns
regarding SCE's
large capex program, which is expected to be approximately $18
billion-$21
billion during 2013-2017. Fitch estimates that EIX and SCE's
EBITDA-to-interest
and debt-to-EBITDA ratios will be better than 7.0x and 3.0x,
respectively,
during 2013-2017.
Fitch's 2013 and 2014 estimates reflect revenue increases
approved by the
California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in SCE's 2012 GRC.
In addition to
a test-year rate increase of $272 million, the CPUC's final
decision in the 2012
GRC approved attrition-year rate increases of $358 million and
$356 million,
respectively, in 2013 and 2014.
In its final 2012 GRC decision, the CPUC approved total rate
increases during
2012-2014 representing approximately 54% of the utility's
request.
Going forward, Fitch assumes that the final decision in SCE's
pending 2015 GRC
will be generally consistent with the balanced outcome in the
utility's 2012
GRC.
Fitch notes that an unexpected, significant deterioration in the
regulatory
compact in California that would result in debt-to-EBITDA
weakening to 3.4x or
worse on a sustained basis would likely trigger future credit
rating downgrades
for SCE. Fitch believes a material deterioration in California
regulation is a
low probability event in the near- to intermediate-term.
The utility and its parent company's credit ratings reflect
potential secular
risks associated with California's strong commitment to low
carbon energy policy
and technologies. In this regard, Fitch believes that enactment
of A.B.327 is a
constructive development.
The legislation provides authority to the CPUC to adjust
residential rates and
implement fixed charges, among other things, to address
residential
cost-shifting issues and provide appropriate incentives to
balance the interests
of customers and the investor-owned utilities (IOU).
Fitch's ratings for SCE and EIX consider the utility's
investment in the retired
San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) and the
commission's pending order
instituting investigation (OII) to consider related cost
recovery issues. Fitch
believes precedent in the state supports full recovery of SCE's
prudently
incurred costs related to the utility's investment in SONGS.
SONGS related
operating issues are not expected by Fitch to trigger future
credit rating
downgrades.
Fitch notes that SCE recorded a pre-tax impairment charge of
$575 million ($365
million after tax) in second quarter 2013 due to the early
retirement of SONGS
and its reclassification as a deferred asset.
The retired nuclear facility represents approximately $1.2
billion of rate base
and $2.1 billion of net investment, which compares to a year-end
2013 expected
SCE rate base of more than $20 billion and total assets as of
Sept. 30, 2013 of
$46.3 billion.
SCE announced its decision to permanently retire SONGS Units 2
and 3 in June
2013 due to unexpected heat transfer tube wear in replacement
generators at both
units. SONGS had been out-of-service since January 2012 when a
tube leak was
discovered in Unit 3.
The ratings for EIX and SCE also consider CPUC regulations that
limit dividends
and cash distributions from the utility to EIX. EIX relies on
dividends from SCE
and benefits from its tax-sharing agreement to meet its
obligations. There are
no cross defaults, inter-company loans or guarantees between EME
and either EIX
or SCE.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Greater clarity with regard to EIX's exposure to the EME
restructuring in
bankruptcy could result in an upgrade for EIX.
The following might lead to a downgrade:
Conversely, significant deterioration in the regulatory compact
in California
could result in credit rating downgrades at EIX and SCE. In
addition, an
unexpected change in EIX management strategy that tilted toward
aggressive
diversification and/or shareholder-friendly actions, including
debt-funded share
repurchases, could lead to future credit downgrades. In the
longer term,
increasing competitive pressure from alternative technologies
could result in
future credit downgrades.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip W. Smyth, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0531
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Glen Grabelsky
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0577
Committee Chairperson
Shalini Mahajan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0351
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
