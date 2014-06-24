(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has today revised the Outlook on Australia's Ergon Energy Queensland Pty Ltd's
(EEQ) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable. The agency
has simultaneously affirmed EEQ's Long-Term IDR and foreign currency Senior
Unsecured rating at 'AA'.
EEQ is a 100% owned subsidiary of Ergon Energy Corporation Limited (Ergon,
'AA'/Stable) . Ergon is a Queensland state-owned electricity distribution
company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Outlook Revision: The revision in Outlook on EEQ's IDR follows the inclusion of
proceeds from sale of the energy retail business in Queensland in the state
budget in June 2014, increasing the possibility of privatisation of EEQ. EEQ is
a non-competitive electricity retailer with around 700,000 customers across
regional Queensland.
Weakening Strategic Linkages: The Outlook revision also reflects a weakening in
the strategic linkages between the State of Queensland (QLD, 'AA'/Stable) and
EEQ, should the entity be privatised, as viewed under Fitch's parent-subsidiary
rating methodology. The proposed timing of this transaction is, however, only
likely after the next state election due in mid-2015, given the state
government's commitment to seek a public mandate through the state election. A
sale of the assets can lead to a material weakening of the rating linkages with
the state leading to a multiple-notch downgrade of EEQ's ratings to a level
consistent with its stand-alone credit profile.
Integrated with the State: The state borrowing authority, Queensland Treasury
Corporation (QTC, AA/Stable), arranges all of EEQ's debt. The virtually assured
availability of perpetual senior debt funding from QTC indicates a high degree
of financial integration with the state.
Weak Standalone Credit Profile: EEQ's unsupported credit profile will reflect
that of a pure retailer. In Fitch's view, a pure or standalone retailer
generally bears very high business risks. Retail margins tend to be relatively
thin, and standalone retailers will generally require significant working
capital and bank letters of credit to enable them to trade and cover settlement
risk. Other than receivables, these businesses have few assets to provide
collateral for secured bank funding should they experience a sharp deterioration
in credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Considered unlikely given the likely announcement of sale of these
assets following the next state election
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Downgrade in the Queensland state's ratings
-Sale of the company will likely result in a multi-notch downgrade