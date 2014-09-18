(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
European Investment Bank's (EIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to Stable
from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'AAA'. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-term IDR at 'F1+' and senior unsecured debt at
'AAA'/'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on EIB's IDR reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
High
The quality of the loan book has stabilised. After a steady
deterioration during
the eurozone crisis, the average rating of outstanding loans was
'BBB+' at
end-July 2014 (2009: A+) and 77.9% of borrowers were investment
grade, at the
higher end of the range for 'AAA' rated peers. The bank
regularly uses credit
enhancement in its loan agreements such as collateral or third
party guarantees,
and benefits from preferred creditor status on sovereign
exposures. The level of
NPLs (0.2% at end-2013) has remained extremely low as a result
of cautious risk
management practices. In addition, a number of sovereign
upgrades (Spain:
BBB+/Stable, Greece: B/Stable) and Outlook revision to Stable
(Italy:
BBB+/Stable) in some of EIB's largest countries of operations
since our last
review suggest the continued stabilisation of asset quality.
Medium
The equity-to-asset ratio and EIB's Basel III-like capital
adequacy ratio have
recovered following the cash capital increase disbursed in 2013,
and were 11.3%
and 25.9%, respectively, at end-June 2014. The agency expects
capitalisation and
leverage to slightly improve by 2016 thanks to slowing net
lending and steady
non-distributed profits.
EIB's 'AAA' IDR also reflects the following key rating drivers:
The bank's risk management framework and corporate governance
are effective.
Although not a regulated entity, EIB strictly abides by its
self-imposed
prudential framework on liquidity, capitalisation and credit
risk. Exchange and
interest rate risks are kept at a minimum. Governance structure
is in line with
other 'AAA' rated multilateral development banks (MDBs).
Balance sheet liquidity has been strengthened in recent years,
although it
remains lower than most other 'AAA' rated MDBs. At end-June
2014, treasury
assets more than covered short-term liabilities and were
overwhelmingly invested
in short-term instruments. In addition, EIB benefits from access
to ECB's
refinancing window, a unique feature among MDBs, and has
steadily enlarged its
pool of repoable instruments, further insulating the bank from
liquidity risk.
Only 33.8% of treasury assets were invested in counterparts
rated 'AA-' or above
at end-June 2014, a lower share than most peers, but a
significant share of them
were invested in secured transactions protected by highly-rated
collateral.
A rating weakness is the significant geographic and single
obligor concentration
of the loan book. At end- 2013, more than 90% of EIB's EUR428bn
loan portfolio
was dedicated to the 28 EU member states whose economic
performances are
correlated. EIB's largest single obligor exposures are to
sovereigns,
particularly Spain (41.6% of the bank's equity at end-2013),
Poland (A-/Stable;
25%) and Greece (23.7%). However, these concentration levels are
not unusual
among highly-rated European MDBs and Fitch would expect EU
sovereigns to grant
EIB preferred creditor status in case of default.
Although intrinsic strengths are the main driver of EIB's
rating, shareholder
support remains very strong and supportive of a high rating. The
average rating
of key shareholders remained stable at 'AA' at June 2014 and
recent rating
actions on EU sovereigns point to stabilisation in member
states' credit
quality. Propensity to support has been strong throughout the
crisis, as
illustrated by the EUR64.2bn callable capital increase approved
in 2009 and the
rapidly disbursed EUR10bn cash capital increase approved in
2012; Fitch believes
as a prominent EU institution, EIB will continue to benefit from
strong
political commitment from member states.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in a negative rating action include:
- A material deterioration in asset quality, evidenced by
sovereign rating
downgrades and rising impairments;
- A rise in lending above current projections, resulting in
deteriorating
leverage and capitalisation
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term;
Fitch assumes that EIB's preferred creditor status will be
respected in any
sovereign default scenario.
Fitch assumes that no member state will choose to exit the EU
and that highly
rated member states will remain committed to responding to any
capital call.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 144 299 133
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Supranational Rating Criteria' dated 22
may 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Supranationals Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.