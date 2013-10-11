(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Taiwan-based Far Eastern International Bank's (FEIB) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects FEIB's weakened loss-absorption buffer as a result of the decline of its capitalisation. Management has developed a capital conservation plan in an attempt to address this issue. Nevertheless, FEIB's financial metrics have become increasingly weaker relative to similarly rated private-sector banks - Taiwanese banks generally already are not as well-capitalised as their international peers. The bank's recent growth, if it is sustained, would likely further pressure its capitalisation in the near- to mid-term given its modest internal capital generation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs FEIB reported consistent profitability during 2010-2012 (return on average equity: 9.95%-10.01%), driven by sustained interest and fee income and, to a lesser extent, continued recoveries from legacy credit card-related exposure and other legacy exposures. Fitch expects the bank to sustain a moderate level of profitability in 2013-2014 because of its healthy asset quality and efforts to reduce operational costs. Its loan portfolio is reasonably diversified across industries. Its IFRS-based impaired loans improved to 1.7% of gross loans at end-H113 (end-2012: 2.3%), with a satisfactory provision coverage. FEIB's Tier 1 capital and Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios are currently weaker than those of similarly rated domestic private-sector banks. Both ratios declined in H113 (end-H113: 7.46% and 7.68%; end-2012: 8.63% and 8.19%), because the bank accelerated its loan growth. Further capital raising between now and end-2014 (such as a planned TWD5bn rights issue) will likely help prop up the capital ratios. However, failure to execute such capital raising and/or continued above-trend growth would likely leave its capital ratios below those of similarly rated Taiwanese private banks for an extended period. FEIB has a more concentrated funding profile than similarly rated domestic peers, reflecting its higher reliance on institutional deposits, which are more costly in general and may prove less stable under a stress condition. This is mitigated by FEIB's ability to maintain a liquid balance sheet with a steady liquidity reserve ratio of 29.3% at end-1H13 and a consistently modest loan-to-deposit ratio (70-80% during 2011-1H13). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs Management has planned a rights issue to raise TWD5bn, retrenchment in loan growth, and other capital enhancement measures, including dividend suspension through full earnings retention, to prop up its core capitalisation in the near to medium term. An immediate rating downgrade will be very likely, should FEIB fail to 1) complete the rights issue and execute these capital conservation initiatives successfully, and 2) sustain its capitalisation at a level comparable to similarly rated peers. Deterioration in the bank's standalone credit profile, possibly from aggressive risk-taking in pursuit of growth, may also result in lower ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF FEIB's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect its lack of systemic importance and low probability of state support, if needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the state's propensity and ability to provide timely support to the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Debt and Subordinated Debt FEIB's senior unsecured convertible bond is rated the same level as its Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating, as it constitutes a direct, unconditional, and unsecured obligation of the bank. FEIB's subordinated debts are rated one notch below its National Long-Term Rating, reflecting their subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss absorption mechanism. Any rating action on FEIB's Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings. FEIB's rating actions: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable National Short-Term affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)' Convertible bond rating affirmed at Long-Term rating of 'BBB-' and a National Long-Term rating of 'A(twn)' In accordance with Fitch's policies, the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the original rating committee outcome. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 