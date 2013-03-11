(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial S.A.'s (FINDETER) Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and short-term rating at 'F3'. The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on Colombia's IDR to Positive from Stable. A full list of FINDETER's ratings follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects the corresponding revision of the Outlook on Colombia (see 'Fitch Revises Colombia's Rating Outlook to Positive; Affirms 'BBB-' Foreign Currency IDR' on March 6, 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). FINDETER's ratings are aligned with those of the sovereign as Fitch views the entity as an integral part of the state given its role in providing financing for investment projects and economic development. FINDETER is a nationwide special official institution related to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit that focuses on economic development. The institution's main shareholder is the government of Colombia along with other public regional shareholders. Although the Colombian government does not explicitly guarantee FINDETER's liabilities, in Fitch's opinion the Colombian government has a vested interest in providing timely and sufficient support, should it run into difficulties. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Positive Outlook reflects the Outlook on Colombia's sovereign ratings. The IDRs of FINDETER will mirror any rating action on the sovereign ratings. Fitch has taken the following actions on FINDETER's ratings: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'; --Local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; --Local currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'; --Support Rating affirmed at '2'; --Support Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Rolando Martinez Director +503 2516 6619 Committee Chairperson Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516 6610 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.