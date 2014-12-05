(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Gabon's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB-'. The issue ratings on
the Gabon's
senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at
'BB-'. Fitch has affirmed Gabon's Short-term IDR at 'B' and its
Country Ceiling
at 'BBB-', in line with the Country Ceiling for Communaute
Economique et
Monetaire d'Afrique Centrale (CEMAC).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
Medium
Declines in Gabon's oil production makes the sovereign more
sensitive to oil
price shocks. Lower oil revenues in 2015 will weigh on Gabon's
fiscal and
external positions. Oil revenue represented more than 50% of
total government
revenue and about 80% of export earnings. Fitch expects the
value of oil
production to fall by about one-fifth in 2015 in US dollar
terms, following a
decline of nearly 10% in 2014. Because its reserves are
depleting, Gabon cannot
adjust its production to offset the impact of price shocks.
In order to preserve its fiscal position, the government has
scaled down its
investment programme in 2014. Gabon's fiscal breakeven oil price
is
significantly affected by capital expenditure, which represented
nearly
one-third of public spending in 2012-13. There is a risk that
expenditure will
not be reduced as quickly as planned by the government. Unlike
some other oil
exporters, Gabon has not built up a substantial oil fund,
although deposits
stand at nearly 10% of GDP, providing a cushion in the near
term. The absence of
significant fiscal buffers beyond this leaves the government
with few options
but to cut expenditure to mitigate the fall in oil revenue over
the medium term.
Fitch views public finance management as a weakness. Given the
magnitude of the
planned fiscal adjustment, the accumulation of arrears is a
risk. Local capital
markets are under-developed, limiting financing flexibility.
Under its baseline
(average oil price of USD83/b), Fitch expects gross public debt
(28.9% in 2014)
to remain stable over the forecast horizon, with a small
increase in net public
debt. The budget is expected to remain close to balance in the
coming years,
compared with large fiscal surpluses prior to 2010. However,
these forecasts are
sensitive to oil price/production developments and execution of
fiscal
tightening.
Gabon's current account surplus is expected to fall to 5% in
2014, from nearly
20% in 2012, and will fall to nearly 1% in 2015. Net external
debt is still
relatively low at only 11.7% of GDP, but is expected to rise
above 16% of GDP by
2016. Although the decline in oil prices is likely to be
somewhat mitigated by
the depreciation of the CFA franc, which is pegged to the euro,
foreign exchange
reserves are expected to fall in 2014-16.
The lack of economic diversification increases the impact on GDP
of price or
production shocks in the oil sector. Non-oil growth is highly
dependent on the
government's fiscal stimulus via the "Emerging Gabon" investment
programme,
which has been largely supported by high oil prices in previous
years. The sharp
reduction in capital expenditure will bring about a slowdown in
GDP growth in
2015, but will also set back efforts to diversify the economy
over the longer
term. However, the economic impact of lower public investment
will be mitigated
by the fact that a large share of the inputs used for those
investment projects
are imported.
Gabon's 'BB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
If successful, the on-going exploration and discoveries in
deep-sea will only
materialise later in the decade. Furthermore, lower oil prices
threaten the
economic viability of those fields, as the break-even price of
exploiting fields
in deep and very deep sea is high. In the absence of large
fields coming on
stream, oil production could fall more rapidly over the medium
term.
The 2016 presidential elections are likely to prove more
challenging than the
2009 round, as several relatively high profile opponents to
incumbent President
Ali Bongo have expressed their willingness to run. Accusations
of wrongdoings
could dent the legitimacy of the incumbent President, which
could create some
political instability.
Gabon has a high GDP per capita of nearly USD10,000, more than
double the 'BB'
range median. However, levels of human development are lower
than its rated
peers. Governance and the business climate are weak, according
to indicators
from the World Bank.
Franc zone membership has ensured a supportive macro
environment, including a
stable currency and low inflation. The monetary arrangement is
backed by high
foreign reserves pooled at the central bank and the French
guarantee on currency
convertibility.
Data quality is weak and constrains the ratings. Fiscal and
economic management
is hampered by the weak quality and timeliness of balance of
payment and fiscal
data.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- A deterioration in fiscal balances and a worsening of public
and external debt
dynamics, for example caused by a more severe and sustained fall
in oil prices
or failure to adequately reduce spending to offset lost oil
receipts.
-Political instability ahead of the 2016 ballot.
The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
However the following factors could lead to a positive rating
action:
-Improved prospects for fiscal and external account receipts.
-Improvement in the sovereign balance sheet or in public finance
management.
- Successful diversification of the economy over the long term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch assumes a gradual reduction in Gabonese oil output over
the medium to
long term.
-Fitch assumes that oil price (Brent) will be USD101 per barrel
(pb) in 2014,
USD83pb in 2015, and USD90pb in 2016.
-Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone in the
foreseeable future.
-The agency assumes broad political and social stability is
maintained,
including around the 2016 presidential elections.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1697,
Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research: 'Oil: Fiscal Breakevens are a Key Guide to
Exporters'
Sovereign Credit Risk', November 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Gabon - Rating Action
Report
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
