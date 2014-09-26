(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
JSIC GEFEST (Russia)'s (GEFEST) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating and
National IFS rating to Negative from Stable and affirmed the
ratings at 'B+' and
'A(rus)' respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlooks reflects GEFEST's movement towards
non-core lines
of business, caused by the increased competitive pressure in the
insurer's
primary niche of construction insurance. This increased weight
of motor lines in
GEFEST's portfolio is likely to challenge the insurer's ability
to generate
profit through underwriting, particularly taking into account
the current
unfavourable operating environment in the Russian motor
insurance segment. The
move towards shorter-term lines of business may also delay the
strengthening of
the currently weak liquidity position of the insurer.
The weight of the insurer's core commercial property and
casualty insurance has
decreased to 55% in 1H14 from 69% in 1H13 (2013: 68%) in gross
premiums written.
The decrease was even more pronounced on net basis - to 47% in
1H14 from 68% in
1H13 and 64% in 2013. The changes in the business mix took place
in the context
of a decline of total premiums written by 11% on gross basis and
by 16% on net
basis in 1H14 compared with 1H13.
GEFEST has retained strong underwriting expertise in local
construction
insurance, but the weight of this factor has weakened, as
government-financed
construction projects are increasingly concentrated with a few
leading insurers.
GEFEST's medium-term ability to withstand competitive pressure
is uncertain.
Given the insurer's track record, Fitch does not expect that the
insurer will
pursue a speculative pricing strategy to maintain its market
share.
The insurer's combined ratio weakened to 102.5% in 1H14 from
98.8% in 1H13 and
98.1% in 2013 (local GAAP-based calculations), with the
increased level of
acquisition costs on motor lines being the key driver behind
this deterioration.
On the positive side, Fitch notes that GEFEST has managed to
achieve some
moderate economies on its administrative expenses in response to
the declining
premiums volumes.
GEFEST's liquidity remains weak with the ratio of liquid assets
to net technical
reserves at 67% at end-1H14. This reflects negative operating
cash flow due to
the increasing weight of short-term lines of business, primarily
motor
insurance. It also reflects legacy issues, including a large
dividend
distribution in 2011 and sizeable premium refunds under some
construction
insurance contracts in 2012 when the project owners stopped
their financing. The
insurer repaid its short-term RUB100m debt in 4Q13, but plans to
borrow again to
support its liquidity position.
Based on its own assessment, Fitch believes that GEFEST's
risk-adjusted capital
position is strong relative to net business volumes,
particularly when taking
into account the limited historical volatility of the loss
ratio. At the same
time, Fitch believes that GEFEST's exposure to
investment-related risks creates
pressure on capital adequacy due to significant low-rated or
affiliated
investments.
Fitch views GEFEST's investment portfolio as of moderate credit
quality. The
insurer held 40% of its investments or 20% of its equity in the
form of cash or
bank deposits with a small, unrated affiliated bank at end-1H14.
Positively,
GEFEST's investment strategy remains conservative and focused on
bank
instruments, which accounted for 90% of the portfolio at
end-1H14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The insurer's ability to manage its portfolio with a positive
underwriting
result as well as a sustainable liquidity strengthening trend
could lead to a
revision of the Outlooks to Stable.
Conversely, evidence of a permanent structural decline in
GEFEST's underwriting
performance, indicated for example by a combined ratio over
105%, on a sustained
basis, could lead to a downgrade. The ratings could also be
downgraded if there
is further weakening of the liquidity position, loss of
underwriting expertise
or an irrecoverable loss of market position in the construction
insurance
market.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen,
Frankfurt am Main,
Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email:
christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
