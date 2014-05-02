(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Assicurazioni
Generali SpA's
(Generali) and its core subsidiaries' Outlook to Stable from
Negative. At the
same time, Fitch has affirmed Generali's and subsidiaries'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-'.
Generali's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was also
affirmed at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also affirmed Generali's senior and subordinated
notes. A full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows Fitch's recent revision of the Rating
Outlook of Italy
(see "Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Stable, Affirms at 'BBB+'
", dated 25
April 2014).
Generali's IDRs are heavily influenced by the group's exposure
to Italian
sovereign debt (EUR55bn or 2.8x consolidated shareholders' funds
at end-2013).
This exposure represents a large concentration risk and a
potential source of
volatility for capital adequacy. The group's exposure to Italian
sovereign debt,
which is to match domestic liabilities in Italy, is underlined
by the alignment
of Generali's IDR to Italy's 'BBB+'.
Generali's insurance activities are internationally diversified,
including
significant operations in France and Germany. These operations
are not exposed
either to the investment risk or to the economic environment of
Italy and thus
possess stronger credit characteristics. Fitch consequently
believes that the
group's ability to meet its policyholder obligations is superior
to the risk
expressed in its IDR, resulting in the IFS rating for Generali
being a notch
higher at 'A-'.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade of Generali and its core
subsidiaries'
ratings include a strengthening of the group's capital base to
the extent that
Generali is able to withstand credit and other losses during
severe stress,
without affecting its ratings. This could be achieved with a
consolidated
Solvency I ratio consistently above 150% (end-2013: 141%) or if
the eurozone
debt crisis stabilises and Italy's rating is upgraded to the 'A'
category.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of Generali and its core
subsidiaries'
ratings also include consolidated financial leverage ratio
remaining at or above
35% over the next 12 months (end-2013: 35%) and consolidated
Solvency I ratio
falling below 120% on a sustained basis. Generali's ratings are
likely to be
downgraded if Italy is downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA:
IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to
Stable from
Negative
Generali Iard:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Generali Vie:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Generali Deutschland Holding AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Cosmos Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Generali Lebensversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Generali Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Central Krankenversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Generali Espana, S.A. de Seguros Y Reaseguros
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Generali Versicherung AG (Austria)
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Generali (Schweiz) Holding AG:
IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
Generali's debt ratings are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
Senior unsecured:
EUR750m 4.875% notes due 11 November 2014: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR1,750m 5.125% notes due 16 September 2024: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR1,250m 2.875% notes due 14 January 2020: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
GBP495m perpetual notes 6.416% affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP350m perpetual notes 6.269% affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior subordinated notes:
EUR1,250m 7.75% until December 2022, due 12 December 2042:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR750m 10.125% until July 2022, due 10 July 2042: affirmed at
'BBB-'
EUR 1bn 4.125% due May 2026: affirmed at 'BBB'
Generali Finance BV
Senior unsecured:
EUR1,500m 4.75% guaranteed notes due 12 May 2014: affirmed at
'BBB+'
EUR500m 3.875% notes due 6 May 2015: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
EUR1,275m perpetual notes 5.317% affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR1,250m perpetual notes 5.479% affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP700m perpetual notes 6.214% affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
