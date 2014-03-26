(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Grupo Cooperativo Cajas Rurales Unidas's (Grupo CRU) and its central body, Cajas Rurales Unidas SCC's, (CRU) Outlook to Negative from Stable. The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'BB+'. Simultaneously the agency has downgraded the Viability Rating (VR) of Grupo CRU to 'bb-' from 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. The revision of the Outlook on Grupo CRU's and CRU's support-driven Long-term IDRs to Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability of support from the Spanish state, if ever required, is likely to decline within the next one to two years. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review of support for banks globally. The VR of Grupo CRU has been downgraded to reflect deterioration in its asset quality beyond the agency's expectations. Its asset quality compares unfavourably with the sector average and remains a source of risk. This, together with weak earnings generation capacity, represents a threat to Grupo CRU's capitalisation. Positively, the group has improved its funding and liquidity profile. Grupo CRU, which comprises CRU and 19 other small credit cooperatives, functions as an institutional protection scheme (SIP) backed by a mutual support mechanism. CRU is the central and consolidating body and the issuing vehicle of the group. In addition to assigning ratings to Grupo CRU, Fitch also assigns IDRs, Support Rating (SR), Support Rating Floor (SRF) and debt ratings to CRU based on Fitch's 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SRS, SRFS AND SENIOR DEBT Grupo CRU's and CRU's Long- and Short-term IDRs, SRs, SRFs and CRU's senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of support from the Spanish state (BBB/Stable) if required, and the Long-term IDRs are at their SRFs. These SRFs reflect Grupo CRU's regional systemic importance to Spain. The Negative Outlook on the two entities' Long-term IDRs reflects Fitch's view that there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect to see the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) voted through European parliament in the coming weeks and implemented into national legislation and practice within the next one to two years. We also expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this time horizon. These two developments will, in Fitch's view, dilute the influence the Spanish state has in deciding how domestic banks are resolved and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if these fall foul of solvability assessments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRS, SRFS AND SENIOR DEBT As the Long-term IDR of Grupo CRU and CRU are at their SRFs, the sensitivities of their IDRs and senior debt ratings are predominantly the same as those for the SRFs. The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of Spain to provide timely support to the group. Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign, despite the bank's systemic importance, will diminish substantially. Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation in the near term and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to being ready in the next one to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade Grupo CRU's and CRU's Support Ratings to '5' and to revise down their SRFs to 'No Floor' later in 2014 or in 1H15. The timing will be influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on bank resolution and by idiosyncratic events. The agency will release a special report on the topic shortly. The Negative Outlook reflects that a downward revision of Grupo CRU's and CRU's SRFs are likely to result in their Long-term IDRs and long-term senior debt ratings being downgraded to the level of the group's VR, unless mitigating factors arise in the interim. Mitigating factors could include an upgrade of Grupo CRU's VR to the level of its current SRF, significant increase in buffers of junior debt or corporate actions. Grupo CRU is in the process of reorganising its structure. In February 2014, it created a bank that will eventually become the parent bank of the group and consolidating unit in the next few months, and take over the role of CRU. Once this is complete and all the relevant approvals are received, Fitch will withdraw the ratings of CRU as it will cease to operate as the central body and the agency will assign ratings to the new bank and issuing vehicle. Fitch anticipates that the ratings of the new bank will be in line with those of Grupo CRU based on the agency's expectation that the current mutual support mechanism remains unchanged. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR Grupo CRU's VR reflects its weak asset quality and pressures on the group's capitalisation from a reduced earnings generation capacity and a high level of unreserved non-performing loans (NPLs). The increase in NPLs to 18.8% of total loans at end-2013 from 13.4% at end-2012 (22.1% including foreclosed assets vs. 15.9%) reflects stricter reclassifications of restructured loans. While this could result in some stabilisation of NPL levels in 2014, the agency believes that there will be further provisioning in the forthcoming quarters. Grupo CRU's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio stood at 10.1% at end-2013, which is just acceptable given its high level of unreserved NPLs, at above 150% of FCC. The group has a track record of increasing capital through cooperative membership. In addition, the reorganisation of the group structure, under which the central institution will be a bank, will allow Grupo CRU to raise capital externally through private investors. Despite increased investor focus on the Spanish equity market, appetite for Grupo CRU's equity remains to be tested. Despite enhancements to non-interest revenue lines, they will not be enough to fully offset the negative impact on net interest income from the removal of interest rate floors in a decision by the Spanish Supreme Court. This has eroded Grupo CRU's ability to increase reserve coverage through pre-impairment profits. Positively, Grupo CRU has improved its funding structure through reducing the gap between retail lending and funding, and through regained access to wholesale debt markets. Reduced lending has improved its loan to deposit ratio and resulted in an enhanced liquidity position that makes upcoming debt maturities manageable. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Grupo CRU's VR is sensitive to a setback of Spain's economic recovery as well as its ability to improve coverage for problematic assets and ease pressure on capital. In Fitch's view Grupo CRU's VR is more likely to be downgraded than be upgraded. However, if Grupo CRU proves successful in raising capital externally in 2014 and if volumes of NPLs are contained or start to decline, these may help stabilise its VR at the current level. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt issued by CRU is notched down once from Grupo CRU's VR given that Fitch does not assign a VR to CRU. In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below Grupo's CRU's VR to reflect below-average loss severity of this type of debt. The ratings of the subordinated debt are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the group's VR. Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here DA40C4B1FED21 The rating actions are as follows: Grupo CRU: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' CRU Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Subordinated debt downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Josu Fabo Director +44 (0)20 3530 1513 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Belen Vazquez Associate Director +44 (0)20 3530 1504 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms', dated 18 December 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 