(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Grupo
Cooperativo Cajas
Rurales Unidas's (Grupo CRU) and its central body, Cajas Rurales
Unidas SCC's,
(CRU) Outlook to Negative from Stable. The Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) have been affirmed at 'BB+'. Simultaneously the agency
has downgraded the
Viability Rating (VR) of Grupo CRU to 'bb-' from 'bb'. A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook on Grupo CRU's and CRU's
support-driven Long-term
IDRs to Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that the
probability of support
from the Spanish state, if ever required, is likely to decline
within the next
one to two years. The rating actions have been taken in
conjunction with a
review of support for banks globally.
The VR of Grupo CRU has been downgraded to reflect deterioration
in its asset
quality beyond the agency's expectations. Its asset quality
compares
unfavourably with the sector average and remains a source of
risk. This,
together with weak earnings generation capacity, represents a
threat to Grupo
CRU's capitalisation. Positively, the group has improved its
funding and
liquidity profile.
Grupo CRU, which comprises CRU and 19 other small credit
cooperatives, functions
as an institutional protection scheme (SIP) backed by a mutual
support
mechanism. CRU is the central and consolidating body and the
issuing vehicle of
the group. In addition to assigning ratings to Grupo CRU, Fitch
also assigns
IDRs, Support Rating (SR), Support Rating Floor (SRF) and debt
ratings to CRU
based on Fitch's 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed
by Mutual
Support Mechanisms'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SRS, SRFS AND SENIOR DEBT
Grupo CRU's and CRU's Long- and Short-term IDRs, SRs, SRFs and
CRU's senior
debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a moderate
probability of support
from the Spanish state (BBB/Stable) if required, and the
Long-term IDRs are at
their SRFs. These SRFs reflect Grupo CRU's regional systemic
importance to
Spain.
The Negative Outlook on the two entities' Long-term IDRs
reflects Fitch's view
that there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit
state support for
financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative,
regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect to see the EU's
Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) voted through European parliament in
the coming
weeks and implemented into national legislation and practice
within the next one
to two years. We also expect progress towards the Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) for eurozone banks in this time horizon. These two
developments will, in
Fitch's view, dilute the influence the Spanish state has in
deciding how
domestic banks are resolved and increase the likelihood of
senior debt losses in
its banks if these fall foul of solvability assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRS, SRFS AND SENIOR DEBT
As the Long-term IDR of Grupo CRU and CRU are at their SRFs, the
sensitivities
of their IDRs and senior debt ratings are predominantly the same
as those for
the SRFs.
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's
assumptions around the
ability or propensity of Spain to provide timely support to the
group. Of these,
the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing the
BRRD and the
SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016
before an insolvent
bank can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM
and progress on
making banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider
financial system are
areas of focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are
operational they will
become an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the
bank's senior
creditors receiving full support from the sovereign, despite the
bank's systemic
importance, will diminish substantially.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation
in the near term
and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to
being ready in the
next one to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade
Grupo CRU's and
CRU's Support Ratings to '5' and to revise down their SRFs to
'No Floor' later
in 2014 or in 1H15. The timing will be influenced by Fitch's
continuing analysis
of progress made on bank resolution and by idiosyncratic events.
The agency will
release a special report on the topic shortly.
The Negative Outlook reflects that a downward revision of Grupo
CRU's and CRU's
SRFs are likely to result in their Long-term IDRs and long-term
senior debt
ratings being downgraded to the level of the group's VR, unless
mitigating
factors arise in the interim. Mitigating factors could include
an upgrade of
Grupo CRU's VR to the level of its current SRF, significant
increase in buffers
of junior debt or corporate actions.
Grupo CRU is in the process of reorganising its structure. In
February 2014, it
created a bank that will eventually become the parent bank of
the group and
consolidating unit in the next few months, and take over the
role of CRU. Once
this is complete and all the relevant approvals are received,
Fitch will
withdraw the ratings of CRU as it will cease to operate as the
central body and
the agency will assign ratings to the new bank and issuing
vehicle. Fitch
anticipates that the ratings of the new bank will be in line
with those of Grupo
CRU based on the agency's expectation that the current mutual
support mechanism
remains unchanged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Grupo CRU's VR reflects its weak asset quality and pressures on
the group's
capitalisation from a reduced earnings generation capacity and a
high level of
unreserved non-performing loans (NPLs). The increase in NPLs to
18.8% of total
loans at end-2013 from 13.4% at end-2012 (22.1% including
foreclosed assets vs.
15.9%) reflects stricter reclassifications of restructured
loans. While this
could result in some stabilisation of NPL levels in 2014, the
agency believes
that there will be further provisioning in the forthcoming
quarters.
Grupo CRU's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio stood at 10.1% at
end-2013, which is
just acceptable given its high level of unreserved NPLs, at
above 150% of FCC.
The group has a track record of increasing capital through
cooperative
membership. In addition, the reorganisation of the group
structure, under which
the central institution will be a bank, will allow Grupo CRU to
raise capital
externally through private investors. Despite increased investor
focus on the
Spanish equity market, appetite for Grupo CRU's equity remains
to be tested.
Despite enhancements to non-interest revenue lines, they will
not be enough to
fully offset the negative impact on net interest income from the
removal of
interest rate floors in a decision by the Spanish Supreme Court.
This has eroded
Grupo CRU's ability to increase reserve coverage through
pre-impairment profits.
Positively, Grupo CRU has improved its funding structure through
reducing the
gap between retail lending and funding, and through regained
access to wholesale
debt markets. Reduced lending has improved its loan to deposit
ratio and
resulted in an enhanced liquidity position that makes upcoming
debt maturities
manageable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Grupo CRU's VR is sensitive to a setback of Spain's economic
recovery as well as
its ability to improve coverage for problematic assets and ease
pressure on
capital. In Fitch's view Grupo CRU's VR is more likely to be
downgraded than be
upgraded. However, if Grupo CRU proves successful in raising
capital externally
in 2014 and if volumes of NPLs are contained or start to
decline, these may help
stabilise its VR at the current level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt issued by CRU is notched down once from Grupo
CRU's VR given
that Fitch does not assign a VR to CRU. In accordance with
Fitch's criteria
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
subordinated
(lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below Grupo's CRU's VR to
reflect
below-average loss severity of this type of debt. The ratings of
the
subordinated debt are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations that might
affect the group's VR.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must
register in advance using the link below and are requested to
dial in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
The rating actions are as follows:
Grupo CRU:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
CRU
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo
Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1513
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed
by Mutual
Support Mechanisms', dated 18 December 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.