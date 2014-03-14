Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Department of Guadeloupe - Rating
Action ReportPARIS, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Department
of Guadeloupe's
rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. It has also affirmed the
department's
Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA-' and
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Fitch expects the department's current margin to have
deteriorated to 4.8% of
current revenue in 2013 from 7.9% in 2012, mainly due to higher
social spending.
Fitch expects performance to weaken in the medium term - with a
current margin
of 3.8% by 2016 - due to sluggish operating revenue growth and
increasing social
spending.
The structural economic weaknesses of the archipelago stem from
its remoteness
and the small size of its local market, resulting in higher
social expenditure
than other departments.
Guadeloupe's budget shows limited flexibility, as operating
revenue is mostly
based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating
expenditure is
driven by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory transfers
and state-defined
social spending. Possible shrinkage in departmental current
transfers would
provide some, albeit limited, operating spending flexibility,
allowing
Guadeloupe to concentrate on its core competencies.
Medium:
The department benefits from the special status of 'outermost
region', allowing
it to receive special grants from the European Union to offset
its economic
weaknesses.
Guadeloupe's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers:
We forecast higher debt in the medium term due to lower
self-financing of
capital expenditure. The department aims to keep its debt
payback ratio under
four years, by ensuring that its cash reserves represent a
minimum of 30 days of
total expenditure over the medium term. Fitch, however,
estimates that debt
payback could exceed slightly more than five years in 2016,
which would be
negative for the ratings.
Compared with peers, Guadeloupe had low debt of EUR98.7m in 2013
with a debt
payback ratio of 3.6 years. When its cash balance is taken into
account, its net
direct risk is negative at EUR25m. The department holds
high-risk leveraged debt
instruments but these represent a small 9% of total outstanding
debt.
Capital expenditure decreased slightly to EUR117.9m in 2013.
With planned annual
investments of an average of EUR103m, self-financing is forecast
to decline to
about 48% in 2016 from 93 % in 2013 due to a weaker current
balance. Fitch
believes the department has headroom to scale down capex,
particularly in
subsidies, which represent about 20% of annual capital
expenditure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from a deterioration of the
department's debt payback
ratio to above five years or a decline in the current margin to
below 5% on a
sustained basis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
-Tax rates will remain stable, with slight variations of the tax
base
-The devolution reform in France will have a slight positive
financial impact
-Operating expenditure will remain controlled, with a maximum of
1.9 % per year
increase on average over 2013-2016
-Capital expenditure will average EUR103m per year over the
medium term
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
