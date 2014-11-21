(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Spain-based
Ibercaja Banco, S.A.'s Outlook to Positive from Stable. The
bank's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'BB+',
Viability Rating (VR) at
'bb+' and Short-term IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed
Ibercaja Banco's
Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'BB+'. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects Fitch's belief
that Ibercaja
Banco's IDRs and VR could be upgraded if asset quality improves
and capital is
further reinforced in the foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Ibercaja Banco's IDRs are driven by its standalone credit
fundamentals as
captured by its VR. The VR reflects Ibercaja Banco's
well-established franchise
in its core market of Aragon, and a fairly low risk business
profile, focused
largely on retail mortgage lending which represented around
two-thirds of gross
loans at end-3Q'14. Problem assets, which include non-performing
loans (NPLs)
and foreclosed assets, are still high but there is evidence that
volumes have
stabilised over the last three quarters. The group performed
well in the ECB's
comprehensive assessment and no capital shortfalls were
identified. This also
suggests adequate loan loss reserves, although unreserved
problem assets remain
high in relation to Fitch core capital (FCC).
The VR also factors in Ibercaja Banco's ample customer funding
base and adequate
liquidity. Its large regional presence was further reinforced by
the acquisition
in July 2013 of Banco Grupo Cajatres, S.A.U. (BCaja3). BCaja3
was legally and
operationally integrated into the parent in October 2014 (see
'Fitch Affirms
BCaja3 at 'BB+'; Withdraws Ratings' at www.fitchratings .com).
Ibercaja Banco's portfolio of problem assets peaked in year-end
2013 and has
since stabilised. Fitch expects problem assets to trend
downwards over the next
few quarters as the economy slowly recovers.
At end-3Q'14, the bank's NPL ratio reached 10.9% (13%, including
foreclosures),
comparing well with domestic peers. The legacy exposure to real
estate
developers, which drove most of the past deterioration, still
makes up 14% of
gross loans and foreclosures and is reducing very slowly. The
level of reserves
against NPLs (55%) and foreclosed assets (50%) is, in Fitch's
view, adequate as
the majority of these assets are also backed by mortgage
collateral.
Capitalisation benefited from large capital gains generated from
the rotation of
securities in the first half of 2014 (1H'14). In addition,
capital was supported
by lower deferred-tax asset deductions following the November
2013 amendment of
Spanish corporate tax legislation. The FCC/weighted risks ratio,
which is
Fitch's primary measure of capitalisation, grew to 8.4% at
end-3Q'14 from around
6.1% at end-2013. There are also EUR407m additional
loss-absorbing buffers, in
the form of contingent convertibles from the Fund for Orderly
Bank
Restructuring, but the bank plans to repay them by 2017. The
bank's transitional
Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio was a higher 10.7% at
end-1H'14. As capital
strengthening remains one of the bank's top priorities, Fitch
foresees some
additional reinforcement over the medium term. A public listing
of the bank's
shares could achieve this, although timing depends on market
conditions.
Earnings generation is currently limited but may improve as
economic prospects
improve and synergies from the BCaja3 transaction feed through.
Contributions
from the insurance subsidiaries are also relatively stable.
Ibercaja Banco's funding mix largely comprises a stable customer
deposit base
that fully funds the loan book and covered bonds with a
well-diversified
repayment structure. The bank holds large reserves of
unencumbered assets,
largely including Spanish sovereigns.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Ibercaja Banco's IDRs are sensitive to changes in the VR. The
Positive Outlook
indicates upward potential for Ibercaja Banco's VR and,
consequently IDRs.
The VR could be upgraded if there is a sustained material
reduction in problem
assets, combined with further reinforcement of capital.
Improvements in
recurrent earnings could also be ratings positive. Conversely,
any negative
rating action, which Fitch sees as unlikely in the short term,
would arise from
unforeseen deterioration of asset quality and/or due to a
material weakening of
earnings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's belief that there is a moderate
likelihood of
support for Ibercaja Banco from the Spanish authorities, if ever
needed. This is
because the bank's regional importance is considered strong.
Ibercaja Banco's SR and SRF are sensitive to any weakening of
Fitch's
assumptions regarding Spain's ability and propensity to provide
timely support
to the bank. The greatest sensitivity is to progress made in
implementation of
the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and Single Resolution
Mechanism.
Fitch expects to downgrade Ibercaja Banco's SR to '5' from '3'
and revise its
SRF to 'No Floor' from 'BB+' by end-1H'15. Timing depends on
progress made on
bank resolution legislation.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Ibercaja Banco:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+44 203 530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.