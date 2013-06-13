(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited's
(IRFC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Stable
from Negative and affirmed its IDRs at 'BBB-'. A list of additional rating actions is provided
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on India's Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs to Stable from Negative (see rating action commentary
"Fitch Revises India's Outlook to Stable; Affirms Ratings at 'BBB-' " dated 12
June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
IRFC's ratings reflect the entity's public sector status, government ownership,
and strong operational and strategic ties with the government of India (GoI),
resulting in a strong likelihood of extraordinary government support if needed.
As such IRFC has been classified as a dependent public sector entity under
Fitch's criteria and the ratings are credit linked to that of the sovereign.
The ratings derive strength from Ministry of Railway's (MoR) ongoing support as
evidenced by regular equity injections into IRFC since its formation. IRFC's
debt/equity ratio has been close to the regulatory 10x limit in the past three
years. Fitch expects further capital injections from the MoR if this ratio were
to exceed the limit; INR7.5bn and INR6bn were injected by the MoR in FY12 and
FY13 respectively.
IRFC is the sole financing arm of the MoR and is mainly involved in providing
finance lease to rolling stocks including locomotives, passenger coaches, and
freight wagons among others. At end-March 2012, IRFC financed around 25% of the
total outlay of the MoR. Fitch expects IRFC's collaboration with the government
to persist over time.
IRFC is wholly owned by the government and the board of directors are appointed
by the government of India (GoI). The MoR signs a memorandum of understanding
with IRFC every year to set its operational and financial performance targets,
which it reviews on a quarterly basis. The Comptroller and Auditor General of
India appoints auditors of IRFC on an annual basis, enhancing government
control.
It has been agreed with IRFC that the MoR will cover any shortfall of IRFC by
making advance payments of lease rentals if IRFC does not have sufficient
resources to redeem maturing bonds and/or repay loans. Fitch expects future
standard lease agreements to continue to contain a similar assurance and the MoR
to provide funding to prevent liquidity mismatch that may lead to a IRFC
default.
IRFC's profitability is resilient and highly visible since its interest income
is charged on a cost mark-up basis and the capital investment pipeline of the
Indian railway sector is strong. Its assets and liabilities are closely matched.
With a sound reputation in capital market, Fitch deems IRFC can easily access
domestic capital markets and banks for low-cost long-term funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would stem from a similar change in the ratings of
sovereign in conjunction with continued strong support from the GoI.
Material changes to its strategic importance and financing arm status to the MoR
or a dilution in the government shareholding to less than 51% could result in
the entity no longer being classified as a dependent public sector entity and
therefore no longer being credit- linked to the sovereign rating.
Other rating actions are as follows:
JPY12bn (USD121.38m) term-loan affirmed at 'BBB-'
JPY3bn (USD30.35m) term-loan affirmed at 'BBB-'
USD200m bond affirmed at 'BBB-'
USD300m bond affirmed at 'BBB-'