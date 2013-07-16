(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ingram Micro Inc.'s (Ingram Micro) IDR at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also revised Ingram Micro's Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rating affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable reflects the following considerations: --Fitch lowered Ingram Micro's outlook to Negative following its announced intent to acquire Brightpoint Inc. (Brightpoint) in 2012. The Outlook revision at the time was based on expectations for higher leverage resulting from the partially debt financed transaction and material execution risks inherent in the integration; --The acquisition was completed in October 2012 and Brightpoint's business has shown signs of stabilizing. Despite revenue declines of roughly 20%, which had been expected, EBIT margins have risen modestly over the prior year. Ingram has incurred restructuring charges of roughly $11mm thus far related to the Brightpoint acquisition and expects to generate $55 million in cost savings by year end 2014 post integration; -- Ingram's core business has performed well over the past year with revenue up 4.7% in the LTM. EBITDA margins of 1.5% over the LTM are flat including a minor positive impact from the inclusion of the higher margin Brightpoint business; --Ingram has made slow but steady progress in correcting the operational issues which caused it to lose share in the Australian market in 2012. Revenue in Australia increased 9% in first-quarter 2013 (1Q'13) over the prior year period. Ingram Micro expects operations to return to profitability by year end; --Fitch does not expect Ingram Micro to pursue similar sized debt financed deals in the foreseeable future. Further, Fitch expects Ingram Micro to use free cash flow for modest debt reduction over the next year. Brightpoint still has significant exposure to RIM and Nokia as suppliers which could negatively impact the business over time. However, Ingram Micro's logistics business with carriers has remained stable since the acquisitionThis logistics business could be in position to grow over time with the support of Ingram Micro's global scale and position in the market. Ingram views the mobility market as a key opportunity going forward, which if successful should help support the credit. Conversely, Ingram Micro could pursue additional acquisitions to bolster its position in the market, particularly if growth from Brightpoint does not materialize. While Fitch does not expect this scenario at the present time, it could negatively impact Ingram Micro's rating if it does occur. Ratings strengths include: --Ingram Micro's scale of operations including its global footprint, financial capability and breadth of product offering, which provides a competitive advantage and a moderate barrier to entry; --Importance of the wholesale distribution model for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly for serving the small-to-medium business (SMB) market. Rating concerns continue to center on: --Exposure to the cyclicality of IT demand and general global economic conditions; --Potential for the use of free cash flow and/or debt issuance for acquisitions or for shareholder-friendly actions; --Low-margin and high working capital nature of the wholesale distribution model which can lead to volatility in profitability and free cash flow, although working capital has historically provided a substantial source of liquidity during cyclical downturns. Liquidity was solid as of March 31, 2013 and consisted primarily of $563 million in cash and cash equivalents, an undrawn $940 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring September 2016 and approximately $230 million of capacity under a $675 million North American accounts receivable securitization program which expires November 2015. Ingram Micro also has several additional committed and uncommitted receivable financing facilities which can provide further significant liquidity. Total debt as of March 31, 2013 was approximately $1.2 billion and consisted principally of $445 million outstanding under the aforementioned North American accounts receivable facility, $300 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2017 and $298 million in 5% senior unsecured notes maturing 2022. In addition, Ingram Micro has $142 million outstanding under various uncommitted off-balance sheet accounts receivable sales agreements which Fitch includes in its adjusted debt calculations. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Ingram Micro with a Stable Outlook: -- Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --$940 million senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB-'; --$300 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes maturing 2017 at 'BBB-'; and --$300 million 5% senior unsecured notes maturing 2022 at 'BBB-'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --A significant decline in revenue or profitability at the newly acquired Brightpoint business; --Overall operating margin compression at Ingram Micro due to competitive threats or execution missteps; Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Absent greater diversification from higher margin businesses, Fitch does not expect Ingram's rating to rise above current levels. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Paraschac, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0746 Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jamie Rizzo, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0548 Committee Chairperson John Witt, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0673 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Rating Technology Companies' (Aug. 9, 2012); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 12, 2012). 