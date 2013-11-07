(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Instituto
de Credito Oficial's (ICO) Outlook to Stable from Negative. The
rating action
follows the revision of Spain's Outlook to Stable from Negative
on 1 November
2013 (see 'Fitch Revises Spain's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at
'BBB' on
www.fitchratings.com).
The agency has affirmed ICO's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB',
Short-term IDR at 'F2', Support Rating at '2' and Support Rating
Floor at 'BBB'.
It has also affirmed ICO's long-term programme ratings and its
long-term senior
debt issues at 'BBB', market linked securities at 'BBBemr' and
short-term
programme ratings and its commercial paper issues at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
ICO's IDRs and senior debt ratings are equalised with those of
its 100%
shareholder, the Spanish government (BBB/Stable/F2), based on a
high probability
of support, if needed, by the Spanish sovereign. Spain has
provided a guarantee
for all debt and obligations incurred by ICO when raising funds
through Royal
Decree Act 12/1995 (sixth additional provision) and as extended
by Royal Decree
706/1999 as of 30 April 1999. This guarantee is explicit,
irrevocable,
unconditional and direct.
ICO's ratings also factor in strong control and supervision
links between ICO
and the State, the credit institution's very high strategic
importance to the
Spanish government and Fitch's expectations of continued capital
support from
the State.
ICO is a state credit institution providing medium- and
longer-term lending to
the private and public sectors to foster economic and social
development in
Spain. Lending is driven by the Spanish government's policies.
The government
appoints ICO's CEO, sets the institution's annual debt limits
and exerts control
over its operations.
In addition to its ordinary lending activity, ICO supported
autonomous
communities by refinancing their debt maturities in H112 with
EUR5.3bn of ad-hoc
loans. It also contributed EUR6.3bn to a special purpose fund
(EUR27bn)
designated for paying the arrears of local governments,
reinforcing Fitch's
assessment of ICO's very high strategic importance to the State.
In Fitch's
opinion no other bank could currently replace ICO's role as the
state's
financial arm.
Fitch believes the Spanish government will continue providing
capital support
above the current legislative commitment. According to Act
42/2006 the Spanish
government is committed to keep ICO's Tier 1 ratio above 9.5%;
the ratio was
higher at 17.5% at end-July 2013. Fitch expects ICO's capital to
remain of
strong quality in 2013-2014, comprising only equity and retained
earnings.
The Stable Outlook reflects that on Spain's Long-term IDRs.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to ICO as its business
model is
entirely dependent on the support of its state guarantor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
ICO's IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior debt
ratings are
based on the explicit state guarantee on ICO's debt. ICO's
ratings and Outlook
will therefore move in tandem with those of the Spanish
sovereign as long as the
guarantee remains in place.
ICO's IDRs are also sensitive to changes in the bank's strategic
importance to
the State, which is not Fitch's current central scenario.
