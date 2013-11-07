(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Instituto de Credito Oficial's (ICO) Outlook to Stable from Negative. The rating action follows the revision of Spain's Outlook to Stable from Negative on 1 November 2013 (see 'Fitch Revises Spain's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB' on www.fitchratings.com). The agency has affirmed ICO's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', Short-term IDR at 'F2', Support Rating at '2' and Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'. It has also affirmed ICO's long-term programme ratings and its long-term senior debt issues at 'BBB', market linked securities at 'BBBemr' and short-term programme ratings and its commercial paper issues at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT ICO's IDRs and senior debt ratings are equalised with those of its 100% shareholder, the Spanish government (BBB/Stable/F2), based on a high probability of support, if needed, by the Spanish sovereign. Spain has provided a guarantee for all debt and obligations incurred by ICO when raising funds through Royal Decree Act 12/1995 (sixth additional provision) and as extended by Royal Decree 706/1999 as of 30 April 1999. This guarantee is explicit, irrevocable, unconditional and direct. ICO's ratings also factor in strong control and supervision links between ICO and the State, the credit institution's very high strategic importance to the Spanish government and Fitch's expectations of continued capital support from the State. ICO is a state credit institution providing medium- and longer-term lending to the private and public sectors to foster economic and social development in Spain. Lending is driven by the Spanish government's policies. The government appoints ICO's CEO, sets the institution's annual debt limits and exerts control over its operations. In addition to its ordinary lending activity, ICO supported autonomous communities by refinancing their debt maturities in H112 with EUR5.3bn of ad-hoc loans. It also contributed EUR6.3bn to a special purpose fund (EUR27bn) designated for paying the arrears of local governments, reinforcing Fitch's assessment of ICO's very high strategic importance to the State. In Fitch's opinion no other bank could currently replace ICO's role as the state's financial arm. Fitch believes the Spanish government will continue providing capital support above the current legislative commitment. According to Act 42/2006 the Spanish government is committed to keep ICO's Tier 1 ratio above 9.5%; the ratio was higher at 17.5% at end-July 2013. Fitch expects ICO's capital to remain of strong quality in 2013-2014, comprising only equity and retained earnings. The Stable Outlook reflects that on Spain's Long-term IDRs. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to ICO as its business model is entirely dependent on the support of its state guarantor. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT ICO's IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior debt ratings are based on the explicit state guarantee on ICO's debt. ICO's ratings and Outlook will therefore move in tandem with those of the Spanish sovereign as long as the guarantee remains in place. ICO's IDRs are also sensitive to changes in the bank's strategic importance to the State, which is not Fitch's current central scenario. Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. 