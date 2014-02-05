(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on
Russia-based Insurance Group MSK's (IG MSK) to Positive from Stable. Its Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been affirmed at 'BB-' and its National
IFS rating at 'A+(rus)'. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the decision taken by IG MSK's ultimate
parent, group VTB, to streamline the insurer's ownership structure and make it a
100% direct subsidiary of Bank of Moscow, Bank VTB's banking subsidiary, in
1H14. Simultaneously, Bank VTB has rejected an orderly run-off as a possible
scenario for IG MSK.
The cross-holding between IG MSK and Bank of Moscow is scheduled to be removed,
which Fitch expects would improve IG MSK's liquidity position and reduce the
exposure of its capital to volatility in the bank's share price.
Fitch expects the insurer to benefit from Bank of Moscow's bancassurance
business, which was previously channeled into another insurance subsidiary of
the group - VTB Insurance. This should lead to improvements in IG MSK's
underwriting result through reduced dependence on the poorly performing motor
business.
Fitch believes that these developments suggest that group VTB has assumed a
long-term commitment to support IG MSK's development. Subject to the successful
completion of the scheduled changes, IG MSK's credit profile should improve
substantially due to increased support from and deeper integration within the
group.
Fitch has withdrawn IG MSK's ratings as the company has chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for IG MSK.