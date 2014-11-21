(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Israel's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable
from Positive,
The Outlook on the Long-term local currency IDR is Stable. The
Long-term foreign
and local currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'A' and 'A+'
respectively.
The issue ratings on Israel's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
are also affirmed at 'A' and 'A+' respectively. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed
at 'AA-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
Medium:
Fiscal consolidation has been set back by military operations
against Hamas in
Gaza in the third quarter. Fitch forecasts a central government
deficit of 3.3%
of GDP this year, compared with a budgeted target of 2.8% of
GDP. Additional
military spending is contributing to a widening of the budgeted
deficit to 3.4%
of GDP in 2015. This will also mean the fiscal expenditure rule
is likely to be
breached. A tighter budget is planned for 2016, which in Fitch's
opinion will be
tough without new revenue-raising measures.
Government debt is fairly high, at a Fitch-forecast 67.4% of GDP
at end-2014.
Progress in lowering debt toward the peer median of 48.9% has
been disrupted by
the Gaza conflict. Financing flexibility is high, with deep and
liquid local
markets, access to international capital markets, an active
diaspora bond
programme, and US government guarantees in the event of market
disruption. The
structure of debt is favourable.
The conflict with Hamas and stagnation of the peace process
highlight the
geopolitical risks that weigh on Israel's ratings. Some
neighbouring countries
do not formally recognise Israel's existence and there are
intermittent
conflicts with military groups in surrounding countries and
territories.
Tensions with Iran are high. The conflict in Syria possess a
risk to Israel and
to other neighbouring countries that could impact Israel,
although direct
spillover has so far been negligible. A shift in Israel's future
gas export
strategy looks set to deepen economic relations with some
neighbouring
countries.
Israel's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:-
The external balance sheet is a strength and Fitch forecasts it
to improve. Gas
production should ensure sustained current account surpluses,
which we forecast
to average 1.5% of GDP over 2015-2016. Likely large inflows of
FDI will further
bolster reserves and its net creditor position, which Fitch
estimates at 32.4%
of GDP at end-2014, compared with the 'A' range median of 8.6%
of GDP. Enabling
legislation for a sovereign wealth fund, set to receive revenues
from 2019, has
been approved.
We forecast real GDP growth of 2.3% in 2014 despite a period of
stagnation in
the third quarter. For 2015 and 2016 growth is forecast to
average just over 3%,
driven by a post-conflict rebound (particularly in tourism),
rising investment,
a stronger global economy and currency weakness. Damage to
capital stock during
the recent conflict was minimised by effective missile
deterrence. Growth
volatility is lower than peers. Inflation is currently negative,
but looks set
to return to within the authorities' preferred range of 1%-3%
during 2015 due to
currency depreciation and a pick-up in economic activity.
Israel's well-developed institutions and education system have
led to a diverse
and advanced economy. Human development and GDP per capita are
well above the
peer medians and the business environment promotes innovation. A
buoyant
high-tech sector has driven growth in services exports, which
averaged 10.6%
over 2010-2013 despite exchange rate strength.
Steps are being taken to tackle structural weaknesses. The
employment rate among
ultra-orthodox men and Arab women has risen (to 30.5% and 44.5%
in 2013, from
23.4% and 40.4% in 2008, respectively), partly in response to
government
initiatives, holding down wage inflation. Concentration of
ownership in the
private sector is being addressed, though introducing new
players in some
sectors is complicated by Israel's fairly small and isolated
market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, lead to a positive rating action are:
-Sustained progress in reducing the public debt/GDP ratio
towards the category
peer median level
-A sustained easing in geopolitical risk
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
-A sustained deterioration of the public debt/GDP ratio
-A serious worsening of geopolitical risk
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Current regional conflicts and tensions are assumed to continue,
but their
impact on Israel is not expected to worsen materially. Fitch
does not expect a
military conflict between Israel and Iran. Fitch assumes the
civil war in Syria
will continue without seriously destabilising neighbouring
states or directly
spilling over into Israel.
Renewed conflict with Hamas in Gaza is not ruled out, despite
the serious
degradation of the latter's military capacity. The tolerance of
the rating and
Outlook depends on the economic and fiscal implications of any
conflict. Fitch
does not assume any breakthrough in the peace process with the
Palestinians.
Gas supply and associated revenues from the Tamar field are
assumed to be in
line with the authorities' assumptions. Fiscal and export
revenues from gas will
be low over the forecast period of 2014-2016.
