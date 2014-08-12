(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook
on the Italian
insurance market to stable from negative following
stronger-than-expected 1H14
results from Italian insurers. The outlook change also reflects
Fitch's
expectations that insurers' profit and capital adequacy will be
resilient amid
the Italian recession. The outlook underlines Fitch's view over
the next 12-18
months of the entire Italian insurance market rather than just
the companies
within the sector that we rate.
The outlook revision also reflects reduced credit risk on
Italian insurers'
balance sheet following the revision of the Outlook of Italy in
April 2014 to
Stable from Negative. The ratings of Italian insurers are
heavily linked to the
rating of Italy due to their large holdings of Italian
government debt. Hence,
the credit quality of sovereign debt is key to Italian insurers'
financial
strength.
Non-life underwriting performance is strong despite falling
premium income as
insurers are benefitting from favourable claims experience.
Fitch believes that
non-life profitability will weaken, as pricing conditions
continue to soften and
claims costs increase. However, these negative effects are
likely to be
partially offset by what Fitch expects to be generally stable
claims frequency
in 2H14 and only a marginal increase in claims frequency 2015,
due to the
Italian recession.
Life premiums are on the rise which, together with falling
interest rates on
Italian bonds, is boosting net profitability. Life sales are
volatile, but
should achieve single-digit growth in 2014 before gradually
slowing in 2015, in
Fitch's opinion. Likewise, net inflows are expected to level out
in 2H14 and
2015 after having increased over the past 18 months. Fitch
expects lapse rates
to remain stable.
Life profitability is much harder to predict, given the
volatility in the market
value of Italian bonds. This in turn creates volatility in
reported profits and
new business values because a significant proportion of changes
in bond values
flow through into reported profit.
Italian life insurers are exposed to credit and interest rate
risks through
their traditional with-profits business, known as segregated
accounts ("gestioni
separate"). However, the current yield on assets is more than
sufficient to
cover guarantees and Fitch expects this trend to continue,
reflecting the lower
guarantees on new business and the running-down of older
business with higher
guarantees.
Contacts:
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.