MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the Italian
Province of Venice's Outlook to Stable from Negative. It has
also affirmed the
province's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The
rating action also
affects the province's senior unsecured debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects a similar action on Italy (see '
Fitch Revises
Italy's Outlook to Stable, Affirms at 'BBB+'' dated 25 April
2014 on
www.fitchratings.com).
The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation of satisfactory
operating
performance, supported by Venice's wealthy economy and spending
control, as well
as by a continued balanced budget, despite expected additional
budgetary
pressure stemming from national fiscal adjustment. Upon
transformation into a
metropolitan city from 2016, Venice should benefit from
additional tax leeway,
particularly with regard to introducing new taxes, such as a
levy on port and
airport transits.
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Institutional Framework: Venice's ratings are capped by those of
the sovereign
(BBB+/Stable). As the province will be transformed into a
metropolitan city
without elected officials from the beginning of 2016 (one year
later than other
metropolitan cities), Fitch believes that associated changes in
responsibilities
(including inter-municipal services, including transport, water
and waste
collection) and funding sources, which are still primarily
reliant on
automobile-related taxes, will not have a major impact on the
budget.
Venice's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers:
Finance: Fitch expects Venice to post an operating balance of
EUR9m in 2014,
yielding an 8% operating margin, in line with 2013 (operating
margin in 2013
would have risen to 14% if extra dividend paid by the airport
company SAVE was
included). This is based on a resilient revenue structure and
cost containment
almost offsetting additional state cuts of EUR6m.
Fitch believes that state cuts being phased in within the
framework of the
2015-2016 spending review will be compensated by residual tax
leeway (on car
registration tax) and by further cost rationalisation (due to
the expiration of
elected bodies). This will lead to a gradual increase in the
operating margin to
10% over the medium term, allowing Venice to maintain a balanced
budget and a
debt servicing coverage of 1.5x. In Fitch's forecast, annual
EUR10m-EUR15m
capex, mostly focused on non-deferrable maintenance of schools
and roads, will
be funded by non-debt resources, including a free fund balance
of EUR11m as of
end-2013.
Debt and Liquidity: Debt should continue declining to EUR40m by
2016 from EUR69m
in 2013, with a debt-to-current balance of five years, below the
average life of
its debt of eight years. This will be driven by Venice's asset
disposal plan (of
stakes and real estate) and its zero-borrowing policy. Although
50% of the
province's debt carries floating rates, Fitch does not expect a
shock increase
in interest rate would meaningfully affect the budget as the
amount of debt is
low relative to the budget size High collection rates on taxes
and fees will
allow Venice to maintain a sound liquidity position, which in
2013 was about
EUR60m, covering debt service requirements by 3.5x.
Economy: Although the unemployment rate could rise to 10% in
2014-2015 from
8%-9% in 2012-2013, the wealthy local economy, as indicated by a
per capita GDP
that is 15% above the EU28 average, shields Venice's tax
proceeds from sharp
fluctuations. Despite stagnant GDP so far in 2014, Fitch expects
the operating
margin to benefit from Venice's resilient taxes, mainly
concentrated in the auto
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade would be contingent on a similar action on the
sovereign ratings,
provided that Venice continues to perform in line with Fitch's
expectations.
Failure to control spending in the run-up to the transformation
to a
metropolitan city, translating into debt service coverage of
below 1x, could
prompt a downgrade. A sovereign downgrade would also result in
the same action
on Venice.
