MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
the Italian Autonomous Province of Bolzano to Stable from
Negative. It has also
affirmed the province's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1'. The
revision of the Outlooks follows a similar action on Italy's
Outlook on 25 April
2014.
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the province
has sufficient
budgetary flexibility to maintain a strong operating performance
and to cope
with external shocks, including an eventual increase in its
contribution towards
balancing Italy's accounts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Institutional framework: Bolzano is eligible to be rated above
the Italian
sovereign (BBB+/Outlook Stable) by virtue of its institutional
strength and high
degree of financial and fiscal autonomy, which are protected by
the Italian
Constitution from the risk of unilateral decisions by the state
regarding
revenue and spending responsibilities. Contributions to national
consolidation
efforts are subject to bilateral agreements. The leeway above
Italy's 'BBB+'
sovereign rating is limited to two notches to capture possible
interference by
the state in periods of economic or financial stress. Ongoing
negotiations are
expected to resolve some outstanding issues in the relations
between the
province and the central government. Fitch does not expect
changes in Bolzano's
statute of autonomy.
Bolzano's special autonomous status entitles it to receive fixed
regional shares
of major national taxes, notably 70% of VAT and 90% of corporate
income tax
(CIT). This revenue structure underpins the province's tax
revenue resilience,
limits its dependence on transfers from the central government
and supports its
budgetary flexibility, allowing Bolzano to maintain a healthy
financial profile
while coping with external pressures, including contributions to
help reduce
national deficit and debt.
Fiscal performance: Despite economic downturn Bolzano has
maintained a stable
budgetary performance since 2008, and Fitch expects the
operating margin to
remain strong at about 25% of revenue in 2014-2016. This is
despite the
reallocation of some one-off revenue "riscosso-fuori" of EUR250m
per annum
between 2015 and 2018, as capital revenues. Investments of
EUR1.5bn or, around
one third of the budget size, are funded via operating surpluses
leading to an
overall balanced budget.
The ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Debt: We expect the province's debt to continue to decline, to a
forecasted
EUR40m at end-2014, which should be fully repaid by 2016. Given
the province's
policy to borrow only for major one-off investments, Fitch
believes net overall
risk will remain low over the medium term at below 50% of
operating revenue. Net
overall risk, which includes guarantees and indebtedness of
provincial
companies, should remain at around EUR1bn, or 25% of operating
revenues for
2014.
Economy: Bolzano's economy has remained solid, sustained by its
tertiary sector,
as well as by a recent specialisation in high-tech manufacturing
and activities
that are less sensitive to cyclical fluctuations, such as food.
Tourism remains
the key driver while exports continue to grow steadily (2013:
5%).
Fitch expects GDP to grow about 0.5% in 2014 and 1% in 2015,
after a stagnant
2013, benefiting from Bolzano's proximity to more dynamic
economies such as
Austria and Germany. Unemployment at end-2013 remained at 4% of
the labour
force, or a third of Italy's, and at 11% for youths compared
with 40% at the
national level. Fitch expects Bolzano to maintain this trend,
with unemployment
at 5% in 2014-2015.
Management: Fitch deems Bolzano's management as sophisticated
and prudent, with
actuals better than budgeted and free reserves at 5% of the
budget size. From
2015 the administration plans to assess the needs of each
department to lower
operating spending. To that purpose the administration plans to
increase
investments, such as the incinerator and the Technology Park,
aiming to reduce
future current spending.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bolzano's IDRs move in parallel with those of Italy due to
Bolzano's standalone
profile being compressed by the sovereign's ratings. A rating
action of the
Republic of Italy would translate into a corresponding rating
action on Bolzano.
A decline in the operating margin towards 10%-15%, due to a
looser grip on
spending and/or a fall in revenue, or a growth in direct and
indirect debt
liabilities beyond expectations could lead to a downgrade.
