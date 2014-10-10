(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Autonomous Province of Bolzano - Rating Action Report here MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Italian Autonomous Province of Bolzano to Stable from Negative. It has also affirmed the province's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. The revision of the Outlooks follows a similar action on Italy's Outlook on 25 April 2014. The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the province has sufficient budgetary flexibility to maintain a strong operating performance and to cope with external shocks, including an eventual increase in its contribution towards balancing Italy's accounts. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Institutional framework: Bolzano is eligible to be rated above the Italian sovereign (BBB+/Outlook Stable) by virtue of its institutional strength and high degree of financial and fiscal autonomy, which are protected by the Italian Constitution from the risk of unilateral decisions by the state regarding revenue and spending responsibilities. Contributions to national consolidation efforts are subject to bilateral agreements. The leeway above Italy's 'BBB+' sovereign rating is limited to two notches to capture possible interference by the state in periods of economic or financial stress. Ongoing negotiations are expected to resolve some outstanding issues in the relations between the province and the central government. Fitch does not expect changes in Bolzano's statute of autonomy. Bolzano's special autonomous status entitles it to receive fixed regional shares of major national taxes, notably 70% of VAT and 90% of corporate income tax (CIT). This revenue structure underpins the province's tax revenue resilience, limits its dependence on transfers from the central government and supports its budgetary flexibility, allowing Bolzano to maintain a healthy financial profile while coping with external pressures, including contributions to help reduce national deficit and debt. Fiscal performance: Despite economic downturn Bolzano has maintained a stable budgetary performance since 2008, and Fitch expects the operating margin to remain strong at about 25% of revenue in 2014-2016. This is despite the reallocation of some one-off revenue "riscosso-fuori" of EUR250m per annum between 2015 and 2018, as capital revenues. Investments of EUR1.5bn or, around one third of the budget size, are funded via operating surpluses leading to an overall balanced budget. The ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers: Debt: We expect the province's debt to continue to decline, to a forecasted EUR40m at end-2014, which should be fully repaid by 2016. Given the province's policy to borrow only for major one-off investments, Fitch believes net overall risk will remain low over the medium term at below 50% of operating revenue. Net overall risk, which includes guarantees and indebtedness of provincial companies, should remain at around EUR1bn, or 25% of operating revenues for 2014. Economy: Bolzano's economy has remained solid, sustained by its tertiary sector, as well as by a recent specialisation in high-tech manufacturing and activities that are less sensitive to cyclical fluctuations, such as food. Tourism remains the key driver while exports continue to grow steadily (2013: 5%). Fitch expects GDP to grow about 0.5% in 2014 and 1% in 2015, after a stagnant 2013, benefiting from Bolzano's proximity to more dynamic economies such as Austria and Germany. Unemployment at end-2013 remained at 4% of the labour force, or a third of Italy's, and at 11% for youths compared with 40% at the national level. Fitch expects Bolzano to maintain this trend, with unemployment at 5% in 2014-2015.

Management: Fitch deems Bolzano's management as sophisticated and prudent, with actuals better than budgeted and free reserves at 5% of the budget size. From 2015 the administration plans to assess the needs of each department to lower operating spending. To that purpose the administration plans to increase investments, such as the incinerator and the Technology Park, aiming to reduce future current spending. RATING SENSITIVITIES Bolzano's IDRs move in parallel with those of Italy due to Bolzano's standalone profile being compressed by the sovereign's ratings. A rating action of the Republic of Italy would translate into a corresponding rating action on Bolzano. A decline in the operating margin towards 10%-15%, due to a looser grip on spending and/or a fall in revenue, or a growth in direct and indirect debt liabilities beyond expectations could lead to a downgrade.