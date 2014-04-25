(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks
on the Russian
Republic of Karelia's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
National
Long-term rating to Negative from Stable. The agency also
affirmed the
republic's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BB-'
and its Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The National Long-term rating has
been affirmed at
'A+(rus)'.
Karelia's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds of
RUB4.75bn have also
been affirmed at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Outlook to Negative and IDR affirmation reflect
the following
rating drivers and their relative weights:
High:
The Outlook reflects sharp deterioration in Karelia's operating
performance in
2013: its operating balance turned to a negative 7.5% of
operating revenue
(2012: 7.7% surplus), while its deficit before debt variation
widened to 19.8%
of total revenue (2012: 8.1%). This was due to increased
operating expenditure
and reduced tax proceeds. Restoring the republic's operating
surpluses is not
likely in 2014-2015, while a small surplus of 1%-2% is expected
by 2016.
Fitch believes the federal government's election pledges in 2012
to raise public
sector salaries will continue to fuel operating expenditure
growth over the
medium term. New fiscal rules introduced in 2013, comprising the
introduction of
consolidated groups of taxpayers and advanced deprecation for
large
corporations, led to a 15% yoy decline in taxes.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor on
the republic's ratings. Frequent changes in allocation of
revenue sources and
assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government limit
the republic's forecasting ability and negatively affect its
fiscal capacity and
financial flexibility.
Medium:
Fitch updated its base case scenario and now expects a
substantially sharper
increase in Karelia's direct risk to 65%-70% of current revenue
in 2014-2016,
compared with 45%-50% previously. The increased debt will be
used to fund the
republic's budget deficit and refinance maturing debt in
2014-2016. The region's
direct risk rose to 60% in 2013 (2012: 42%) and was composed of
bank loans
(40%), domestic bonds (35%), and loans contracted from the
federal government
(25%).
The republic's cash position weakened during 2013, as Karelia
saw its cash
reserves fall to RUB182m from RUB1.8bn a year earlier. The
region's liquidity is
supported by untapped committed credit lines totalling RUB1.2bn
as of end-1Q14.
The Republic of Karelia's ratings also reflect the following
rating drivers:
Karelia's contingent risk remains low and is limited to the
modest indebtedness
of the region's public sector and few issued guarantees. The
aggregate debt of
the region's public-sector entities for 2013 is not yet
available; in 2012 it
stood at a low RUB324m. The republic had RUB208m worth of
issued guarantees at
end-2013.
The region's economic profile is dominated by the industrial
sector, which
contributed 34% of gross regional product in 2012. Local
industries were
negatively affected by the slowdown of the national economy,
leading to a 1% yoy
decline in Karelia's GRP in 2013. The republic's government
expects the local
economy to recover to a 3%-4% growth in 2014-2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from continued weak budgetary
performance that is
insufficient for debt service and from a continued increase of
direct risk to
above 65%-70% of current revenue in 2014-2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 807 6111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
