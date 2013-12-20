(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on
Kompetenz Joint Stock Company (Kazakhstan)'s (Kompetenz) 'B'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating and 'BB(kaz)' National IFS rating to
Negative from Stable
and affirmed the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the increased drag from the
workers' compensation
(WC) line on Kompetenz's underwriting performance in 9M13.
Kompetenz's underwriting loss grew significantly to KZT301m in
9M13 from KZT103m
in 2012 with losses from the WC line being the key driver for
this
deterioration. Due to a weak underwriting performance, Kompetenz
also reported a
net loss of KZT174m in 9M13 (2012: net income of KZT108m). The
loss reduced
equity by 7.6%.
As the WC line was transferred by the Kazakh regulator to the
life insurance
sector from 2012, Kompetenz, like other local non-life insurers,
has been
managing the run-off of this line of business. Accident and
disability risks are
covered, with the latter experiencing a significant increase in
claims frequency
over the past few years. As a result, Kompetenz has experienced
significant
adverse prior-year reserve development and the line made a 46pp
contribution to
the insurer's total loss ratio of 59% in 9M13 and 22pp to the
loss ratio of 33%
in 2012 respectively.
While the WC loss was partially offset by the positive
underwriting result on
the non-WC portfolio and through the investment result in 2012,
the WC loss was
too large to be fully offset in 9M13. The non-WC portfolio
underwriting result
for this period was negatively impacted by the growth in the
administrative
expense ratio while net premiums written declined by 25%. At the
same time, the
non-WC portfolio's loss and commission ratios remained stable
compared with
2012. Positively, the insurer achieved moderate growth in its
gross premium
volumes in 9M13, indicating an improvement in its franchise
after a decline in
2012.
The WC line has been a market-wide challenge for Kazakh insurers
both in the
life and non-life sectors over the past two years. Fitch
understands that the
regulator is currently considering some potentially favourable
changes to claims
regulation for WC business that could limit reserving risk on
existing
portfolios. The changes could be enforced as soon as the middle
of 2014.
However, if favourable changes to the regulation of WC business
do not
materialise, Fitch believes that non-life insurers may remain
exposed to the
reserving risk for this line. Kompetenz appears to be
particularly vulnerable to
any absence of positive regulatory developments on WC due to its
limited
financial flexibility as it is a core operating company of an
individual
shareholder.
In addition to the risks stemming from the need to strengthen
reserves for WC,
Fitch also considers the cost base of the company as large.
Kompetenz plans to
grow rapidly so that its earnings are sufficient to support its
expenses, but
Fitch is concerned that the company may not be able to succeed
in fully
implementing its plans. Should the company be successful in its
strategy, the
agency also sees some execution risk in achieving this growth
profitably. A
strong growth strategy could temporarily improve the insurer's
expense ratio,
but could also put pressure on the insurer's underwriting
profitability and
increase acquisition costs.
Kompetenz's growth strategy is targeted at the retail and
commercial segments.
Fitch believes that the local competitive environment creates
additional
challenges, as the insurer is not affiliated with a local large
industrial group
nor does it have access to exclusive distribution channels which
is a common
business model for insurers in Kazakhstan.
Fitch considers Kompetenz's capital position as supportive of
the current
ratings, underpinned by significant levels of reinsurance, an
investment
portfolio of a credit quality at least commensurate with the
rating and
benefitting from the decline in net business volumes.
Kompetenz's regulatory solvency margin has experienced some
volatility due to
large single contracts as insurance receivables are not fully
admissible in the
regulatory solvency calculation. The margin declined to 114%
(the minimum is
100%) at end-10M13, but restored to 131% at end-11M13. Fitch
believes that
Kompetenz may be potentially again exposed to the regulatory
capital risk in
case of large contracts inflow.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded in the next 12 to 24 months if
profitability
does not improve as a result of the new strategy, or materially
better
performance is not achieved in WC. The ratings could also be
downgraded if the
insurer reports for a sustained period a statutory solvency
margin below 100%.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if Kompetenz manages to
improve the
underwriting result on its non-WC portfolio to an extent where
it could offset
any potential reduction in capital should additional WC reserve
strengthening be
required. This improvement would also need to be accompanied by
a reduction in
exposure to reserving risk related to the WC line.
The Outlook could also be revised to Stable if regulation of the
WC line changes
so that Kompetenz's reserving risk is materially reduced.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901,
Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
