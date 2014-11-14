(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Kazakhstan-based
Kompetenz Joint Stock Company's (Kompetenz) Outlooks to Stable
from Negative and
affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and
National IFS
rating at 'BB(kaz)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlooks reflects a moderate narrowing of
Kompetenz's net
losses, a slowdown in adverse reserve development for workers'
compensation and
renewed business growth. The ratings continue to reflect the
insurer's fairly
strong capital position, and its more conservative investment
strategy than
local peers. However, these positive rating drivers are offset
by the company's
limited financial flexibility and a business strategy that Fitch
believes is
challenging to execute.
Kompetenz managed to achieve a moderate improvement in its
operating performance
with a smaller net loss of KZT86m for 9M14, compared with a
KZT174m net loss in
9M13 (2013: net loss of KZT186m). This improvement was mainly
driven by a
stronger investment result and, to a lesser extent, by a smaller
underwriting
loss. The latter was due to a slowdown in loss reserves
development for workers'
compensation, changes in the regulatory reserving methodology
and a significant
volume of subrogation income.
Continuing adverse loss reserve development for the workers'
compensation (WC)
line has been the key reason behind Kompetenz's poor
underwriting results since
2012, when it, as with other local non-life insurers,
discontinued the line due
to regulatory changes. The existing WC liabilities are being
managed on a
run-off basis. The long-tail nature of WC risks and a
significant increase in
claims frequency had affected most underwriters in the country
over the last
three years. The line contributed 55pp to Kompetenz's combined
ratio of 165% in
2013 and 35pp to its 135% combined ratio in 9M14.
A small positive underwriting result on Kompetenz's non-WC
business and
significant investment income were not enough to offset the WC
loss in 2013. In
9M14 Kompetenz's investment income improved while its non-WC
portfolio's
performance worsened. As part of its growth strategy, Kompetenz
increased the
share of retail lines, which are associated with larger loss
ratios than
commercial lines. In particular, the share of compulsory motor
third-party
liability insurance in the insurer's net written premiums (NWP)
grew to 52% in
9M14 from 16% in 9M13. In addition, the insurer continues to be
affected by its
large cost base relative to NWP.
Fitch continues to see the operating environment as a difficult
one in which to
execute Kompetenz's growth strategy. This is because the company
has neither an
affiliation with a large local industrial group nor exclusive
access to
bancassurance distribution channels, both being common business
models for
insurers in Kazakhstan.
We view Kompetenz's risk-adjusted capital position as fairly
strong for the
ratings. This is mainly explained by the low volumes of net
premiums, relative
to its equity. Kompetenz's risk-adjusted capitalisation also
benefits from the
credit quality of its fixed-income investment portfolio, which
is better than
that of its local peers. At the same time, Fitch also believes
that Kompetenz's
financial flexibility is limited, as it is the main operating
company of an
individual shareholder. In addition, Kompetenz's regulatory
solvency margin has
experienced some volatility from month to month due to large
single contracts,
although the company has remained compliant so far in 2014
(end-9M14: 119%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Kompetenz's risk-adjusted
capital strength is
significantly eroded by the continuing losses or rapid growth of
net business
volumes. The ratings could also be downgraded if the insurer's
statutory
solvency margin falls below 100% for a sustained period.
An upgrade could be triggered by a sustained improvement in the
net result to
positive levels and diversified premium growth, although Fitch
views this as
unlikely in the near term.
