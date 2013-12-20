(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on Bank Audi
(Audi) and Byblos Bank's (Byblos) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
Negative from Stable. The agency has affirmed the banks'
Long-term IDRs and
Viability Ratings at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects the revision of Lebanon's rating
Outlook to
Negative on the 19 December 2013 (see 'Fitch Revises Lebanon's
Outlook to
Negative; Affirms IDR at 'B' dated 19 December 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Negative Outlook on Lebanon reflects heightened political
risk with the
involvement of Hezbollah and Sunni groups in the neighbouring
Syrian conflict
increasing sectarian tensions domestically. Violence in Lebanon,
though still
sporadic, has intensified in recent months. The ever-rising
number of refugees
also adds to tensions and strains, especially on infrastructure
and public
institutions. In the absence of agreement on the composition of
a new
government, political life has been paralysed since March 2013,
and presidential
elections in 2014 add to political uncertainty. It also reflects
the country's
weak growth prospects, with loss of confidence induced by
spill-overs from the
Syrian conflict taking a heavy toll on economic performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
Both Audi's and Byblos' Long-Term IDRs are driven by their
intrinsic strength
expressed by their VRs. The IDRs and VRs reflect the strong
correlation between
sovereign and bank risks due to the banks' substantial exposure
to the Lebanese
sovereign through their large holding of government debt, as
well as the impact
of the difficult local and regional operating environment. The
ratings for both
banks also take into account a strong domestic franchise
(specifically their
deposit franchise), competent management, and relatively sound
loan quality,
despite the regional unrest. Deposit growth, fuelled by the
large Lebanese
diaspora, has so far remained resilient: the overall deposit
base rose 7.8% yoy
in October 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Both banks' ratings are closely correlated with Lebanon's
ratings, and are
sensitive to economic and political developments, both within
Lebanon and in the
wider region. A prolonged weakening of the operating
environment, especially if
it materially affected depositor confidence, any significant
deterioration in
asset quality or substantially reduced profitability could
result in downward
rating pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers that the Lebanese authorities would have a high
propensity to
support both Audi and Byblos if necessary, in view of their
systemic importance
to the banking sector and to the economy as a whole. However,
given the low
sovereign rating ('B'/Negative), the sovereign's ability to
provide support,
although possible, cannot be relied on. The Support Rating Floor
of 'CCC'
indicates the potential difficulty the authorities might have if
system-wide
support for the banking sector, including Audi and Byblos, were
required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings are sensitive to any change in the sovereign's
ratings, as they are
closely correlated to the sovereign's ability to provide
support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Audi:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Revised to Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC'
Byblos Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Revised to Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
